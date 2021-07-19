A special spooky edition of Cinema Under the Stars on Friday, August 13, will be presented by Knoxville TVA Credit Union.
Originally BMP planned to play a made-for-television version of 1980’s “Friday the 13th,” but the film was not available in a format that the park’s projectors can play. Instead, Bays Mountain will now offer a double feature of “Poltergeist” (1982, PG) and “Insidious” (2010, PG-13).
Come out and watch these two spooky movies in the Bays Mountain Amphitheater, surrounded by the dark woods. Think you can survive the night? Pick up an “I Survived Friday the 13th at BMP” 50th Anniversary t-shirt to commemorate the evening!
Tickets are available via Eventbrite here and are $10 per person. The amphitheater is bench seating, and you are welcome to bring stadium chairs for your comfort. Bag/lawn chairs and outside food/drink are not allowed at Cinema Under the Stars.
To accommodate the runtimes for two movies, the event start time has changed. The park itself will close at 7 p.m., after which time guests can enter for “Cinema Under the Stars. “Poltergeist” will begin at 8 p.m. and runs for 2 hours. “Insidious” will start at approximately 10:15 p.m. and runs for 1 hour 43 minutes. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.
“I Survived Friday the 13th” t-shirts are $22 each and are available to bundle with your ticket purchase on Eventbrite. BMP will only have limited quantities of shirts at the event, and they’ll be $28 each then—so make sure you grab yours at checkout!
Any guests who have already purchased tickets but have changed their minds about attending Cinema Under the Stars may request a refund. Ticket holders should have received a message with instructions through Eventbrite.
To learn more about Bays Mountain Park, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.