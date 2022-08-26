At their September workshop, the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hear from the engineering firm The Lane Group to help the board decide on which projects they want to use portions of their approximately $1.2 million in combined federal infrastructure and COVID stimulus funding.
So far, they are considering sewer line extension, a sewer drip bed system and some paving projects.
The sewer expansion project would bring sewer services to the proposed residential development on Sandidge Hollow Road and extend the sewer line to Highway 11-W (possibly as far as Pizza Plus).
Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham has noted in the past that extending sewer service to Highway 11-W would possibly encourage more tax-generating businesses to take up residence in the area.
Lane Engineering’s official estimate expected the line extension from Sandidge Hollow to Hwy 11-W to cost $635,900. Boring under 11-W to bring the line to the other side is expected to cost an additional $105,000 for a total project cost of $740,900.
This will get the line across 11-W, but it will end a little over 1,000 feet from Dollar General and Pizza Plus. This extra extension is expected to cost roughly an additional $200,000.
The possible sewer drip bed would reduce sewer treatment expenses and allow the town to end the wastewater partnership with neighboring Church Hill.
It would involve the acquisition of about five acres of land and installation of a septic tank to serve the town’s entire sewer system, as well as a large fill bed. Lane Engineering estimated that a drip bed to service the entire town would cost roughly $4 million.
The possible paving project would re-do Surgoinsville Creek Road, which is Surgoinsville’s most traveled access road. In the past, they have also discussed repaving Thurman Lane and the Steward Landings subdivision, but Graham noted that the town’s recent purchase of a paving hotbox (described below) may take care of this.
By November, the town must turn in an official proposal outlining how part of these funds will be spent. They have around three years to spend the rest.
City employees receive raises
The BMA also officially approved the 5% raise for all nine full-time employees that was included in the 2022-2023 budget.
Maintenance Supervisor Bobby Hickman and three other employees will receive a $1 per hour raise on top of their 5% in exchange for extra animal control duties. Police Chief James Hammonds will receive this extra $1 per hour as well as an additional $2 for extra code enforcement duties.
Building Inspector Vince Pishner also received a raise so that he is paid the same amount for his work for Surgoinsville as he is with Mount Carmel.
These raises will be retroactive to the first of July.
Though the Hawkins Co. Humane Society is often at maximum capacity, Hammonds noted that the town has an agreement with them to accept stray animals from the town first and use leftover room for animals dropped off by citizens.
City purchases paving equipment
In other news, the BMA voted to purchase a new hotbox for paving. This piece of equipment holds the hot mix used to repair asphalt roads and keeps the material mixed and warm enough that it can be used for a few consecutive days.
“This is something that we’ve talked about for three or four years, so I’m glad we’re finally getting it,” Graham said.
Graham noted that this purchase will allow the town to repair rough patches on city roads.
Though it was not the least expensive of the three bids the town received, the BMA chose to accept the $44,060 bid from Stringfellow Inc. for a Falcon brand hot box, as Maintenance Supervisor Bobby Hickman recommended it.
He noted that both Hawkins County and Rogersville municipal maintenance departments use this brand.
“They must be pretty good,” Hickman said.