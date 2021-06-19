A plan devised about half a century ago to provide medical facilities for Hawkins County residents has put a monkey wrench in efforts to change the use of the property, and no one seems certain whether this is a good or a bad result.
After the Hawkins County Commission waived its reversionary rights to a piece of property adjacent to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital on May 24, County Mayor Jim Lee vetoed the resolution on May 28, describing it as “confusing.”
Reversionary rights, which attach to a deed of sale, specify situations where the seller may regain its rights to the property. In this case, a .665-acre parcel of land which was leased to the hospital was then sub-leased in order to construct a medical office building, with the understanding that if any portion of the property was ever used for any other purpose, ownership of the land would revert to the county.
Dr. Ranjan Sachdev, the current owner, reportedly has a buyer for the property but is unable to sell it unless the reversionary rights are waived. His attorney, Joel Conkin, said Sachdev is asking $5.4 million for the property, which currently houses Ballad Health on the first floor and the Veterans Administration Office on the second floor .
Commission Chair Rick Brewer said at the May 24 meeting that as it is currently being used, the property doesn’t benefit the county financially, and may decrease in value if the hospital closes, as many rural hospitals across the state have been doing.
“We are at the point of not having a hospital [now],” Brewer said.
If the property is sold, its appraised value will be adjusted and the taxes levied on it will increase.
“It appears that Hawkins County is waiving, releasing and discharging its right of reversion, but it does not appear that Hawkins County Memorial Hospital is,” Lee said in his letter to the commission. “Does this mean that Hawkins County Memorial Hospital still retains all of its rights to the property while the county freely gives away the property?”
In his conclusion, Lee said, “Hawkins County does not need to be giving away prime land to businesses.”
An extended conversation with Brewer later in the week indicates confusion over the proper course is only increasing. When asked what the commission should do, Brewer said, “I don’t know. But that’s not because I haven’t done anything I could to figure it out.”
Brewer said he had talked with the property assessor, the register of deeds and the county attorney, along with other members of the commission and the county mayor, in an effort to further understand the original intent for the property almost 50 years ago, its status now and what the future holds.
He said he was glad officials are going to take a step back before making a final decision.
The public building and grounds committee of the commission is slated to meet Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the conference room of the mayor’s administration building.