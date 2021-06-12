On May 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released newer, looser COVID-19 restrictions for those who have been fully vaccinated, particularly concerning masks.
So why do we still see so many people wearing masks?
“We protect ourselves as best we know how,” said Dennis Elkins of Rogersville.
Nancy Barker of the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce is out in the community on a daily basis.
She says she usually wears her mask when out in public, but not necessarily when she’s in her office, where she usually has room to maintain the recommended 6-foot distance from other people.
“But I try to have my mask on when there’s no social distancing,” she said.
When you see someone wearing a mask now, it doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t vaccinated, or are confirmed to be contagious. There are many other reasons a fully vaccinated person could be masked.
First, let’s look at a definition of fully vaccinated: it refers to a person who has had all the shots required for a particular vaccine (most require two shots at about a one-month interval) and have gone through the required waiting period (usually two weeks) for the vaccination to take full effect.
According to the CDC’s latest guidelines, fully vaccinated people may “resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing,” except where required by law, business regulations or workplace requirements.
For those with respiratory problems, those performing activities that lead to heavier breathing, and even those who wear eyeglasses, which often fog up due to atmospheric changes, this is a welcome change.
For many others, there is no safe relief from masks.
People who have cancer, particularly if they are taking chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments, are extremely vulnerable to all infections, and may choose to continue masking whenever they leave their homes.
People who have autoimmune diseases such as lupus, multiple sclerosis, Type I diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, among many others, are equally vulnerable to infection and probably will continue to wear masks in public.
At this point, children under the age of 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated, so parents and other family and friends may choose to protect them and set a good example by wearing masks themselves.
Since people who have COVID can show no symptoms, or may not be showing symptoms yet, those who are at risk for any reason may be wise to continue to wear masks.
In general, people may have other loved ones at high risk from COVID-19 and choose to wear a mask to protect them.
“I wear my mask in the doctor’s office only,” Road Superintendent Lowell Bean said. “You don’t know what other people’s medical problem is.”
At the American Legion, Elkins said members have decided to maintain social distancing and allow those who are fully vaccinated to remove their masks. They are now serving meals again, but all servers are masked and gloved and no one touches anyone else’s food.
Randy Ball, a retired resident who works as a free-lance photographer and is often among crowds, said, “I always wore my mask to protect other people more than myself.”
As the requirements of this deadly illness have continued to change throughout the progress of the illness, treatments and vaccinations, unless you are in charge of enforcing a policy, probably the best attitude today is to assume that people who wear masks, or don’t wear them, are doing what they consider is best for their health, the health of their family, and the health of strangers.