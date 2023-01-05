A homeless man who was charged with disorderly conduct at a church “warming center” on Christmas Eve reportedly claimed another guest of the church had a demon inside her.
Witnesses said he wouldn’t stop trying to touch the woman. He allegedly claimed he was trying to get the demon out of her.
Over Christmas weekend when temperatures outside hovered just above zero the East Rogersville Baptist Church (ERBC) opened its doors to the homeless an anyone else who needed a warm place to stay.
On Dec. 24 RPD Officer Wesley Seals responded to ERBC on a complaint of a disorderly male, where he made contact with Robert Lloyd Wright, 36, who had already been asked to leave the warming center on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23.
Seals reported that Wright was talking loudly in an incoherent manner.
“Wright was stating one of the females had a demon inside her and he was trying to get it out,” Seals stated in his report. “One of the volunteers at the church stated that Wright was continually trying to place his hands on the female who he stated had the demon inside her.”
Seals added, “At some point on Dec. 24 Wright took a knife out of his pocket and placed it on a counter.”
Wright was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
400 yard foot chase
Dakota Blake Taylor, 27, of Rogersville, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, speeding, no drivers license, no insurance, and altered tags.
RPD Officer Cambren Gibson reported that he observed Taylor driving 41 in a 20 mph zone on Broadway Street, where Taylor turned onto S. Armstrong Street and came to a stop at the dead end. Gibson reported that Taylor then ran on foot, stopping after about 400 yards, where he was arrested.
Gibson reported that Taylor admitted to having meth in his pocket. Loaded syringes and a glass pipe were located in the vehicle. The license plate expired in 2019, and had been altered with a Sharpie, Gibson added.
Aggravated misuse of 911
Teresa Karen McClellan, 54, of Church Hill was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with aggravated misuse of 911 after calling 911 immediately after being warned by police to stop calling for non-emergency situations.
CHPD Officer Will Mullins stated in his report he responded to McClellan’s residence regarding six non-emergency 911 calls. McClellan reportedly claimed her phone had been hacked or bugged, and she complained that CHPD Chief Chad Mosley hadn’t come out personally to do a report for identity theft.
Mullins reported that he told McClellan not to call 911 unless she had a true emergency, and left her residence. Mullins said he’d just pulled out of McClellan’s driveway when he was notified by Central Dispatch that McClellan had called 911 again complaining that he didn’t take her report.
Heroin and meth in bra
Laura Chalise Sturgill, 41, of Bulls Gap, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter reported that during an investigation into a stolen vehicle he came into contact with Sturgill who was found to have a pending warrant in Knox County for failure to appear.
Sturgill admitted that she had meth and heroin in her bra. She was allowed to retrieve three baggies, including two of heroin totaling 1.6 grams, and one of meth containing .2 grams, as well as a straw. While en route to jail Sturgill reportedly admitted she had a syringe on the other side of her bra which was removed at the jail.
Alleged threat with handgun
Patrick Earl Loyd, 47, of Church Hill, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with aggravate domestic assault after his wife alleged that he put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
CHPD Officer Kathryn Metcalf reported that the wife stated she and Loyd had been arguing because she’d been gone most of the day. She alleged that Loyd put a loaded 9mm Ruger to her head and stated, “I should blow your brains out”.
Loyd denied the assault, although he admitted that the two had been arguing. The handgun was retrieved from under a couch cushion. Metcalf reported that an eyewitness corroborated the wife’s allegation, and Loyd was arrested.