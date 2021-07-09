As search crews fight through the rubble of a collapsed building near Miami, a local search for a missing girl continues here in Rogersville.
The latest information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is that authorities have fielded 730 tips about the mystery, but none has produced a solid lead.
Summer Wells, 5, from the Beech Creek area in eastern Hawkins County was reported missing before sunset on June 15 and has not been seen since. An Endangered Child Alert was soon followed by a statewide AMBER alert issued by the TBI less than 12 hours later.
Summer is 3 feet tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and may have been barefoot.
She went missing from her home after she left her mother and grandmother gardening in the yard and reportedly went to the basement of her home to play. There are conflicting reports about whether the basement outside door was locked, but her mother Candus Wells has insisted her daughter knew better than to wander off in the heavily wooded, isolated area.
“I feel confident she’s not on the property anywhere around the residence after we’ve conducted multiple searches,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Thursday. “We have searched everything inside and outside the house and used multiple canines.”
Lawson said his office is continuing to follow up on tips as they come in, but that most have proved unfounded so far.
“Our search continues to be very intense and ongoing,” he said.
Family members have not responded to requests for interviews by The Rogersville Review.
Since Summer’s disappearance, teams have searched approximately 3,000 acres, including air searches and checks of ponds and creeks. More than 100 agencies from throughout the Southeast have assisted search efforts, but the command post has been removed.
Authorities at the local and state level continue to investigate and follow leads.
Anyone who has any reliable information about Summer’s disappearance, or who might have seen her after her disappearance, is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121. Tips can also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.
Area residents are urged to search any place on their property where a child could hide or be injured, including outbuildings. Any resident who is unable to search their own property can call the sheriff’s department. Because of the rugged terrain surrounding Summer’s home, civilians are discouraged from conducting their own search beyond their own property, which might lead to injuries or additional lost people.