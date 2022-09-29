Betty Thurman Curci doesn’t have many photos of the Thurman Cemetery at 205 Carters Valley Road near Rogersville. This photo looking over her brother’s shoulder shows the location of some tombstones which she says are now missing.
Betty Curci
This is one of the missing tombstones. John G. Thurman, 1844-1903.
Betty Curci said another of the tombstones missing from her family cemetery is Frank N. Thurman, 1896-1916.
A Kingsport woman was shocked to discover recently that all of her family tombstones were missing from a cemetery off of Carters Valley Road near Rogersville.
Betty Thurman Curci told the Review she believes 10-12 tombstones are missing from the Thurman Cemetery at 205 Carters Valley Road.
Curci filed a theft report with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office last week, estimating the value of the tombstones at $24,000.
“I went up there, and you can tell where the bases are of the tombstones were, but the tombstones were gone,” Curci told the Review Wednesday. “They keep it mowed where my family is, but you can see the bases where the tombstones were resting.”
She said tombstones from other families are still there. Only Thurman stones were taken.
“There’s a plot that has a fence around it, and they didn’t touch that,” Curci said. “That’s next to where the Thurmans were. There’s some old ones down from where the Thurmans were. But where the the Thurmans were is all mowed out and smooth, but the bases are still there.
Curci does’t remember exactly the last time she was at the cemetery, but she believes it was at the beginning of last summer, and all of the tombstones were there at that time.
According to the HCSO report taken by Cpl. Jeff Walker, “(Curci) spoke with the property owner Mark Newman, and he told her he hadn’t been there in a long time and he wasn’t aware of any thefts. She also stated there was no security or game cameras at the cemetery.”
Curci can only remember a few of the names on the stones, including her paternal grandfather “John Gillenwater Thurman” who died in 1939; and his wife Mary Lucinda Thurman who died in 1957.
She also recalls a W.C. Thurman who died in 1924, John G. Thurman who died in 1903, and Frank N. Thurman who died in 1916.
Anyone who is aware of the location of these tombstones, or has information about their theft is asked to contact the HCSO at (423) 272-4848, or (423) 272-7121 after hours.