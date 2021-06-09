JONESBOROUGH – The International Storytelling Center (ISC), home to the world-renowned National Storytelling Festival and Storytelling Live! teller-in-residence series, will host the culminating discussion in their popular Freedom Stories series on June 12. Freedom Stories has been a two-year project exploring the Black heritage of Appalachia, and has encompassed a wide variety of storytellers, performers, activists, historians, academics, and community leaders from across the Appalachian region.
To close out this initiative, ISC will host its 12th and final public Freedom Stories discussion titled, “How Do We Talk to Each Other? Storytelling for Racial Justice.” In this event, they will explore ways to engage in constructive dialogue and present tips on how to use storytelling to advance racial justice. This special two-hour presentation will include performance from Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye, founder, president, and CEO of Healing Through the Sound of Music, and a discussion with Lecia Brooks, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center and Kiran Singh Sirah, president of the International Storytelling Center.
The panel will be moderated by Dr. Alicestyne Turley, Freedom Stories Project Director, who describes this month’s discussion as “continuing the conversation.” Dr. Turley goes on to say, “This really isn’t an end so much as a next step. We want participants to be able to take what they’ve learned here, and go apply it in their own communities; to be able to really talk to one another and keep these important conversations going.”
The live discussion will take place on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. on the International Storytelling Center’s Facebook timeline and will be followed by a public Q & A. A Facebook account is not required to participate. The discussion will also be recorded and made available post-event in the Freedom Stories Toolkit, a compendium of information and resources, including an interactive “story map,” to support Freedom Stories discussions. All resources in the toolkit are free for educational and non-commercial use.
Kiran Singh Sirah, ISC President, says these Freedom Stories discussions are important to the region in the context of the national storytelling movement. “Storytelling is certainly entertaining,” says Sirah, “but storytelling is also a means of cultural preservation. It is a peacebuilding tool, it can help facilitate important discussions around difficult topics and help us unpack complex histories. Just like our nation, Appalachia is a tapestry of stories, and programs like this can help us listen more closely and celebrate the rich diversity of our narratives.”
Freedom Stories is funded by a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Discussions Grant, an award based on projects that bring the ideas and insights of the humanities to life for general audiences. ISC would like to thank the following organizations for their support of the Freedom Stories Project: National Association of Black Storytellers (NABS), Appalachian African American Cultural Center, Black in Appalachia, Black/White Dialogue, Green McAdoo Cultural Center, Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee & Southwest Virginia, Langston Centre, Leadership and Civic Engagement at East Tennessee State University, McKinney Center, Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, and the Town of Jonesborough.
To learn more about the International Storytelling Center and Freedom Stories programming, please visit www.StorytellingCenter.net/FreedomStories.