Sunday was a significant time around the world, as churches celebrated the day of Pentecost, which represented what Christians call the “birth of the church.” Local Christians came together at the Rogersville City Park from a variety of local churches in what they term was a time of “celebration, prayer, praise and preaching.” Braving the first day of blistering 90-degree weather, a good representative number of members attended, bringing their lawn chairs, tents, and drinks for a 3-hour service together.
Lloyd Gainer from Church Hill opened the celebration with his shofar, which is a ram’s horn, and was the official instrument used in Israel during early times to warn residents of war or often after war to declare victory. At the end of the three long blasts representing victory, there was a loud shout from those attending.
Two worship groups, numerous people reading scripture and leading prayers highlighted sermons by three local pastors during the service. Worship groups from East Rogersville Baptist Church and Crossroads Assembly of God Church led worship. Pastors Jason Ward and Fred Dimond organized those on the agenda to read Bible verses and pray, and messages were brought by Pastors Billy Ray Courtney, Sheldon Livesay and Stephen Kimery.
East Rogersville Baptist and several other churches last year participated in a 30-day period of prayer and fasting for the nation. East Rogersville provided a kickoff service inviting other participating churches to attend. Pastor John Butler of East Rogersville stated, “We really can’t explain what happened that night, but God came in and took over.” The results of that meeting expanded to 30 days of unplanned revival meetings which brought about great unity among Rogersville churches and pastors.
While the revival was interrupted by COVID, pastors have continued meeting, planning and providing unified prayer efforts since that time. Last year was the first Pentecost Celebration with the service Sunday night being the second time local churches have unified to celebrate this important event in the history of the Christian Church.
The event at the park was called “Better Together,” and multiple times during the night, pastors spoke recognizing the basic doctrines recognized by all Christians as the basis for unity, strength and partnerships. While each denomination has some views that differ from other denominations, these pastors agreed to minimize the differences and maximize the things they held in common and to continue to work together.