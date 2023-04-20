Rogersville lost one of its elder statesmen Tuesday.
Serving as Hawkins County Attorney since 1987, Jim Phillips was arguably one of the most influential men in Hawkins County over the past half century.
He not only advised the Hawkins County Commission over the past 36 years, but also advised the Hawkins County Board of Education which have combined annual budgets of more than $100 million.
Having observed him work for the past 25 years, I can testify that the man knew the law inside and out. When they asked his opinion on a legal matter, whether it be the county commission or school board, he didn’t have to refer to a law book. Mr. Phillips knew the law regarding that question right off the top of his head.
Mr. Phillips was always kind and helpful toward me, and never failed to return a call or answer one of my questions on the hot topics of the day.
His death caught me by surprise, as I’m sure it did a lot of people. It seems like I just spoke to him. After the March 27 Hawkins County Commission meeting we shared a laugh as we were walking out of the courthouse.
I apologized to Mr. Phillips for neglecting to put something in the newspaper about him being appointed to his 36th year as county attorney earlier this year. He laughed and said he knew I would get around to it eventually.
I reminded him how in the past after he was reappointed by the county commission he’d always taken commissioners out to breakfast at Oh Henry’s. Since the commission stopped having morning meetings, that meant no more free breakfast for commissioners. He smiled and said he was surprised they had still reappointed him, and he might have to bring biscuits next time he comes up for appointment.
I reached out to a few people close to him about writing an article paying tribute to Mr. Phillips’ life and career. I felt, and others agreed, that his friends and family need some time to mourn, and we can do that later.
But, I also felt that I would be remiss if I didn’t have something in this edition of the Review acknowledging Mr. Phillips’ passing, and asking you to join me in sending out prayers to his wife Julie and the rest of his family and friends.