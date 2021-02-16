The 2020-2021 Heritage Lites Youth Leadership hosted their annual Civics and Government Session on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger representing Tennessee’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and Chancellor Douglas Jenkins of the Third Judicial District of the State of Tennessee addressed the youth regarding the structure and function of local, state and federal government.
Representative Harshbarger stated “The dedication and commitment these young leaders have for serving Hawkins County show that our community’s future is a bright one. I’m excited to see what’s ahead for each of them!” The event, held annually during one of the group’s bimonthly meetings, was organized this year by the group’s Vice-President, Jim Jenkins. Jenkins stated “It was very nice to have the Congresswoman speak to our group. It really shows that she does still care about us, even after the election.”