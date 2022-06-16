In the latest of a slew of ethics complaint investigations, the investigating attorney found Mount Carmel town officials at no fault in the alleged improper termination of former Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton.
“As with my prior reports in other ethics complaint matters, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have complied with and followed the requirements set out in its own ethics code,” investigating attorney Benjamin Lauderback wrote in his report.
This is the third ethics complaint investigation report received by the town, and all of them have found town officials at no fault.
In fact, the first two reports noted that the person filing the ethics complaint admitted they had never even read the town’s ethics code before filing an official complaint.
Sexton’s complaint was filed in October of 2021 against Former City Manager Mike Housewright, Mayor Pat Stilwell, MCPD Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr, Building Inspector Vince Pishner and then Chief Financial Officer (now City Manager) Emily Wood. Within it, Sexton alleges that she was “verbally attacked and publicly humiliated” by Stilwell during a public meeting and wrongfully terminated by Lunsford and Housewright. She also alleged the municipal animal shelter closure was improper.
Alleged wrongful termination
According to her separation notice, Sexton was terminated on May 6, 2021 for “failure to report a crime against animals” when a box of kittens was dropped off at the municipal animal shelter when no employees were there. Sexton found the kittens later that day, but one was already dead.
Lunsford stated in the notice that Sexton failed to notify her supervisor (Lunsford) when she found the kittens and instead made a Facebook post about it. Lunsford said “the police department should have been made aware of the situation immediately to thoroughly investigate the crime” and further noted that the Facebook post “caused undue stress and anger among the community and is not professional or how we conduct business.”
When Sexton was asked why she didn’t report the crime, she told Lunsford, “I didn’t think anything of it. I really didn’t.”
Within her ethics complaint, Sexton alleged that animals had been left at the door of the shelter in a similar fashion many times, “it was not a big deal on any of these occasions” and she made similar Facebook posts each time.
“[Lunsford] expected officers under his command to have understood that when probable cause existed to suspect that a crime had been committed, it was required that the offense be reported to the department in order for a file to be opened and investigated,” Lauderback wrote.
He added, “Remarkably, Sexton advised me that, despite the fact she had been an animal control officer with the police department for multiple years, she was not familiar with the animal cruelty statutes set out in the Tennessee Criminal Code.”
Regarding her termination, Lauderback said he found no specific issues related to the town’s ethics code or violations of it.
“I was publicly humiliated”
Sexton further alleged that she was “publicly humiliated” by Stilwell during an outburst that took place during the board’s April workshop as they discussed the town’s animal control services and shelter.
During that discussion, Stillwell insinuated that Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton had received her job because of her friendship with former alderman Carl Wolfe.
“All this boils down to who she lives with,” Stillwell said of Sexton on April 8. “That’s how she got her job… I’m just saying that she got her job because it was nepotism.”
Lauderback noted in his report that Stilwell admitted to making the above statements . However, he was presented with no evidence that would conclude Sexton was hired as a result of nepotism and concluded that Stilwell’s statement was incorrect.
“Making an incorrect statement of fact, however, does not equate to violating the ethics code,” Lauderback wrote.
Alleged improper closure of municipal shelter
In May and June of 2021, closure of the municipal animal shelter became a hotly debated topic, as the building has major structural issues.
After much back and forth and a public hearing, the BMA chose to close the animal shelter building but still offer municipal animal control services. In June of 2021, they entered into a partnership with the Hawkins Co. Humane Society and send any animals picked up by animal control to their shelter.
Within her ethics complaint, Sexton claimed that Pishner had inspected the building in April of 2019, found “minimal damage” and cleared the building for public use. Thus, she claimed she couldn’t understand why portions of the building were condemned in April of 2021.
However, Lauderback noted that Pishner’s report from 2019 lists multiple areas of concern in the building, and his report never used the words “minimal damage” as she had claimed.
Additionally, Lauderback said Sexton failed to provide any evidence that would link her questions about the building’s condition to an ethics violation.
BMA considers ordinance to prevent bogus complaints
Sexton’s was the last of a slew of ethics complaints lodged against various town officials to be investigated. As of April 28, the estimated total attorney fees for all complaints investigated so far is around $16,000.
In May, the BMA passed an ordinance on first reading that Alderman John Gibson said he hoped will prevent future bogus ethics complaints.
According to the current ethics complaint policy, the BMA has the authority to vote “to determine whether the complaint has merit, determine that the complaint does not have merit, or determine that the complaint has sufficient merit to warrant further investigation.” However, the current policy did not allow the BMA to vote on the merit of complaints lodged against the City Attorney, so those were automatically forwarded to Lauderback for investigation.
The new ordinance would give the BMA the authority to vote on the merit of any ethics complaint lodged against any member of the BMA or the City Attorney. It will come before the board again in June for a second reading and vote.