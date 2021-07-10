After a year of COVID restrictions, the Rogersville Senior Citizens Center is open again, and these “elderly” residents are a force to be reckoned with.
Activities available now include exercise classes on Mondays and Wednesdays at 11, yoga classes and Bible study on Tuesdays, Bible journaling on Wednesdays at noon, and Bingo on Thursdays at 10.
All of the services provided by the center are free of charge, and include rides to the grocery store, field trips and legal advice.
“Matter of Balance,” a six-week course on how to prevent falls, was just completed and seniors will now be treated to a course on healthy eating led by the UT Agricultural Extension Service. Craft classes are scheduled to begin again soon as well.
For more information on the Senior Citizens Center and the activities and services available, contact Sue Mallory at (423) 272-9186.
The center is local at 416 E. Main Street in Rogersville and is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.