The upper Hawkins County Joint Parks and Recreation Board will loan some football equipment they are no longer using to the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association (EGRA) in Virginia.
Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal said the rec league will take inventory of all football equipment they have and loan it to EGRA. However, the loan will not include football helmets, as their safety certifications have expired. Alderman Keith Gibson noted that helmets must be certified every 10 years.
Vice Mayor Michael Bell noted that the small town of Emporia wasn’t able to get their equipment ordered in time. Hawkins Co. Board of Education Chairman Chris Christian heard about the need, knew the rec league wasn’t using the equipment and set the wheels in motion to loan it. EGRA will borrow the equipment for the entire football season.
The Joint Rec Board offers flag football, but they have not offered tackle football in around three years.
Each of the three towns in the Joint Rec Board (Surgoinsville, Church Hill and Mount Carmel) all were required to sign off on the loan.
Members of the BMA questioned whether the towns could be held liable if a child in EGRA got injured while using the equipment. However, City Attorney Chris Raines suggested the contract specify that EGRA hold the Joint Rec League harmless should anyone be injured using the equipment.
The Joint Rec Board will officially disband on January 18, 2023.
This decision was made when the Church Hill BMA voted in January of 2022, without much prior warning, to pull out of the board in a year.
Vice Mayor Michael Bell’s motion noted only that the decision was made because of “where the city is headed with our new park (at Holliston Mills) and as far us being able to make our own decisions. Just the city itself.”
Once the board disbands, each town must decide individually what recreational activities they will offer.
Splashpad equipment to arrive in September
The equipment needed to install a water recycling tank for the municipal splash pad is set to ship on September 14.
Deal said he hopes it will be installed by the end of September.
“Then we will be ready to go for next year,” he said.
The Church Hill BMA voted in April to purchase the $109,225 tank with federal grant money, and, in May, they accepted the $66,038 bid from Vortex Aquatic Structures International to install the tank. This same company designed and installed the original splash pad.
This way, the water can be stored in the tank, then filtered and recycled within the splash pad instead of continually pulling from city water. High water bills prompted the BMA to purchase the tank.
The splash pad is located inside A.S. Derrick park at 716 Ordinance Drive.