On September 15, 2020, the Heritage Lites Youth Leadership donated 38 pounds of coffee to the staff at Forward Flag Veterans Center and Coffee Bunker in Rogersville. The youth service organization collected the coffee at their first meeting earlier in the month. The group chose this project to support the local veterans and provide a means for them be able to socialize and find additional support systems. It was presented by Ethan Lawson, President and Amelia Metz, Reporter.
Forward Flag is a nonprofit organization that serves military veterans and veteran families and friends. Forward Flag provides numerous services, programs and activities to our local veterans. It was founded in 2013 with an initial mission to prevent veteran suicide in rural and underserved areas. Since then, it has expanded its mission to engage veterans to become focused on being healthy, productive and successful members of society. This is accomplished by support of other veterans, social workers, community volunteers and agencies servicing our veterans. All veterans are welcome to stop by the local office to learn more about the organization and share a cup of coffee. Forward Flag is located at 3815 Hwy 66 South, Suite 1, Rogersville. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm. Additional information may be found at www.forwardflag.org or by emailing roger@forwardflag.org.