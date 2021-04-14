It was salad days in Rogersville this week as residents drifted through the Hale Spring Inn to show their support for historic preservation.
Diners enjoyed over a dozen choices of homemade salads, including ham, tuna, pasta, potato, grape salads and much more. Also available were sandwiches filled with pimiento cheese, ham and chicken salad, along with turkey wraps.
And for dessert, the Inn’s bar was covered with goodies from cakes to candy, all homemade as well.
Proceeds from the event go to the Rogersville Heritage Association’s ongoing preservation of the depot and Rogers Tavern, along with Crockett Spring Park lighting.
Editor’s Note: According to Merriam Webster, salad days are a term for the time of youthful inexperience or indiscretion, or, as William Shakespeare put it, “my salad days when I was green in judgment.”