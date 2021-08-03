Caney Creek Days By Randy Ball Aug 3, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Caney Creek Days Randy Ball Cool treats were a welcome way to beat the heat at Caney Creek Days Photo by Randy Ball The first Caney Creek Days featured vendors and a cruise in. Photo by Randy Ball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first ever “Caney Creek Days was held on July 30 and 31 at the Striggersville Fire Department. Vendors were featured on both days, with a cruise in held on Friday evening. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vendor Cruise Caney Creek Striggersville Fire Department Trending Now Wells nightmare worsens as boys removed EquuSearch comes up empty; Candus & Don lash out Who is Summer Wells? Summer Wells' mom pleads: 'Just bring her back' This is the Worst County to Live in Tennessee Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.