A resolution that would have set aside $1 million of Hawkins County’s Covid-19 relief funding for emergency response departments was sent back to the Commission’s Ad Hoc Committee.
This resolution, proposed by Commissioner Jeff Barrett, would have distributed this additional $1 million among the 15 emergency response departments in the county including 12 fire departments, two rescue squads and the Hawkins Co. Hazmat team. This money would have been a one-time bonus in addition to their regular yearly county funding.
Several commissioners spoke out against the resolution noting that, though they wanted to support these volunteer organizations, the resolution had not gone through the proper channels prior to appearing before the commission for a vote.
All requests for portions of the county’s $11.4 million ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Covid-19 relief monies were supposed to be heard before the Commission’s Ad-Hoc Committee, which was formed last March for the purpose of hearing these requests.
Hawkins County has until 2024 to appropriate its ARPA funding, and until 2026 to spend it.
“First responders have been neglected”
“First responders in this county have been neglected for years,” Barrett’s resolution read. “These first responders, composed of many volunteers, have provided these services to Hawkins County for many years while enduring staffing shortages, equipment failures, communication issues, rising operational expenses, increased insurance cost, outdated/obsolete PPE (personal protective equipment) and equipment and numerous other setbacks, while receiving nominal contributions from county government and private citizens.”
Barrett told the Commission that, by proposing this resolution, he simply wanted to act as the messenger for the county’s first responders after they had discussed it with him.
“I felt that, if I chose not to present the resolution as requested, then I had basically killed the voice of the people here tonight (representatives of the various emergency departments),” he said. “I didn’t want to be both judge and jury for their request.”
“Unprecedented” funding
Church Hill Rescue Squad Captain Tim Coup spoke before the Commission, noting that this additional funding would be “unprecedented” for the agencies who would receive it.
“Things are becoming no cheaper,” he said. “For a fire engine sitting at the scene pumping water onto a structure fire, we all know diesel isn’t cheap. The EMS is running constantly… and a lot of these agencies are being asked to do this on a $30,000 budget or less.”
He also noted that one volunteer man hour is worth $28.54, according to MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service).
Taylor Skinner also addressed the Commission on behalf of the emergency agencies.
Skinner was badly injured last December when his vehicle collided with a bridge guardrail and exited the roadway, landing on the rocky creek bottom below a bridge on Highway 11-W just west of Rogersville.
“What happened that day changed my life, and, if it wasn’t for those volunteers, I would probably still be there,” he said.
“Needs to go through proper channels”
“I am fully supportive of all the emergency services, but every other resolution for the ARPA funds has come before the Ad Hoc Committee,” Commissioner Mark DeWitte told the Commission. “We have not seen this one.”
He also pointed out that, at its most recent meeting, the Ad Hoc Committee had voted to close the window for funding requests.
Additionally, he noted that the Budget Committee only first saw this resolution at their most recent meeting and voted unanimously in favor of tabling it.
Commissioner Jason Roach said there are numerous specifications on how ARPA funds can be used. He noted that a previous proposal heard from some emergency agencies for ARPA funds to purchase turnout gear would have met those qualifications; however he noted that the agencies themselves would have to carefully go over these specifications should they be given this “blanket” amount of money.
If ARPA funds were spent on something that did not meet the state’s criteria, that money would likely have to be repaid to the state. Roach proposed an amendment to the resolution that stipulates, should the resolution pass, the funds would only be distributed if their intended purpose fits within ARPA guidelines.
“Everybody that we’re giving money to will have to be approved by the state and the Feds before we do anything,” DeWitte said. “It’s not a personal thing, it is a requirement.”
Commissioner Larry Clonce made a motion to send this resolution back to the Ad Hoc and Budget committees. This passed by a vote of 16-0, with one abstention and four members absent.