A Mount Carmel woman was indicted last week on four counts of felony reckless endangerment as a result of a DUI crash that occurred in 2021 in which her four children were in the vehicle.
The crash occurred in Mount Carmel on Oct. 18, 2021.
The Mount Carmel Police Department reported that none of the four children in the vehicle, ages 3, 4, 9, and 10, were injured.
Aside from the four counts of felony reckless endangerment, Rian Christine Francois, 37, of Mount Carmel, was also indicted on two separate counts of DUI.
One count pertains to Francois allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance, while the second count pertains to her allegedly being under the influence alcohol with a blood alcohol percent in excess of .20 percent.
The Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment alleges that Francois’s blood alcohol level was .356 percent.
MCPD Officer Mark Lindsey reported that on Oct. 18, 2021 he responded to 729 Independence Avenue on a report of an accident with injuries.
Lindsey reported that upon his arrival he came into contact with Francois who he reported was “very lethargic and could not stand”.
“Mrs. Francois fell while attempting to get out of her vehicle,” Lindsey stated. “I observed a strong alcoholic beverage (odor) coming from her person. Due to her state of body control she was not given a field sobriety test for her safety. Mrs. Francois had her four children inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The children were checked by EMS and cleared to be taken home.”
Felony reckless endangerment is a Class E Felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted.
Francois is free on $8,000 bond pending arraignment Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court.