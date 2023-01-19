A Bulls Gap woman is facing meth trafficking charges as a result of a joint investigation earlier this month by state and county authorities.
On Jan. 10 agents with the Third Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, along with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Darline Nichole McIntosh, 41, 306 Lautner Road, Bulls Gap.
Task Force assistant director Scott Stewart stated in his report that he asked McIntosh to show him where drugs were located in the residence, and she agreed.
“During the search of the residence an amount of meth was located in the bedroom McIntosh had advised officers was hers,” Stewart reported. “An amount of meth was also located in the living room area area. McIntosh had advised myself and (HCSO) Detective Reba Lee that the meth was hers.”
Stewart reported that a small safe was found hidden in the floor of McIntosh’s bedroom which contained separate pill bottles with miscellaneous pills, as well as individually packaged amounts of meth and two larger shards of meth.
Other items seized from the residence included digital scales, syringes, glass pipes, and a ledger that was located in McIntosh’s bedroom.
Stewart told the Review that the meth and pills were transported to the TBI crime lab for analysis, and he wasn’t sure of the exact amount of meth seized from the McIntosh residence.
McIntosh was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.
She was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond a dis scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court on Feb. 22.