GREENEVILLE – Jordan Greene, a Greeneville native with nearly 20 years of culinary experience, has been named the new executive chef at Brumley’s Restaurant, located in the historic General Morgan Inn.
Greene plans to unveil a new dinner menu at the restaurant on Tuesday.
“The menu pays homage to East Tennessee and our Appalachian roots,” Greene said. “We live in an amazing area for fresh produce and one rich with history. I will showcase dishes that tell the stories of our region and feature some of the food my parents and grandparents cooked. I plan to elevate those dishes with a modern take on classic, Southern cuisine.”
Greene said he believes food should conjure up fond memories from childhood, special moments and family gatherings. “Food should be welcoming and nostalgic,” he said. “You should take a bite and have it take you back to your mom’s or grandma’s kitchen. I know that anytime I smell bacon it reminds me of eating at grandma’s house before church as a child. There’s no easier way to bring a smile than through good food.”
New dishes at Brumley’s include a twist on banana pudding created by Greene’s grandmother, whom he calls “Gan-Gan.”
“She made the very best banana pudding,” Greene recalled. “I will take Gan-Gan’s recipe and turn the flavors into Banana Pudding Crème Brule at the restaurant.”
The menu also will include special “Porch Fries.” “I remember Gan-Gan and Papaw sitting on the porch, cutting potatoes together while talking about their day,” Greene said. “Then they would soak them in water and fry them up. They were the best fries ever!”
His great-grandmother – known as Grandma Greene — was renowned for her delicious coleslaw. “I am using her slaw recipe in our new Appalachian Tacos,” Greene said.
Greene’s mother makes a favorite sour cream dill sauce with her salmon dishes. “I’ll use that same delicious crema here with our new Blackened Salmon Tacos. I can still remember where I was sitting when I first tasted that dish.”
Several popular local favorites at the restaurant will remain on the menu, including the Scotty Burger, Chicken Schnitzel and Crispy Brussel Sprouts, he noted.
“All our dishes will be made with love, straight from the heart,” Greene said.
Most recipes can be made gluten free or vegetarian, he added.
A children’s menu will feature Hamburgers, Macaroni and Cheese with Havarti Fondue and Chicken Tenders (grilled or breaded), served with Sweet Potato Chips or Porch Fries. “We want families to eat with us too,” Greene said. “Children are always welcome.”
A new dinner feature at the restaurant is “Taco Tuesdays,” featuring the Appalachian Taco (Applewood smoked pulled pork, Grandma Greene’s coleslaw, elderberry jalapeno barbecue sauce, smoked gouda cheese and crispy ranch potato sticks), the Blackened Salmon Taco (cucumber dill crème, shaved red cabbage, sweet cherry pepper relish and fresh jalapeno) and a third taco choice that will change each week. The tacos are served with chipotle black beans and elote (Mexican street corn).
Upcoming changes at Brumley’s will include the return of lunch via curbside takeout, followed by the addition of a new delivery service. “The pandemic has disrupted the way businesses do business, but we are excited to start getting things back to normal,” Greene said. “We will start by posting weekly lunch specials on our website and social media outlets. We also plan to resume weekend brunch soon.”
Greene is a graduate of the Southeast Culinary Hospitality College in Bristol, Va. He moved to Omaha, Neb., for his first culinary job to work as a sous chef for Union Pacific. He later returned to Greeneville to work as executive chef at Tusculum University. Greene joined the General Morgan Inn about two years ago, working as sous chef.
Last year, he launched Greene Catering from his home. The new business quickly gained a strong following due to his creative daily specials combined with reservation-style delivery service. “I am very thankful to everyone who has supported me in my career,” Greene said.
Greene was promoted earlier this month to the hotel’s executive chef position. “We are excited to promote Jordan,” Bronson Winters, the hotel’s general manager, said. “He has a real passion for creating interesting and delicious dishes and a strong vision for the culinary future of Brumley’s.”
Greene added: “Greeneville is my home and I love the sense of community here. I want to bring that to Brumley’s. I want the restaurant to be a place where locals feel very welcome. Brumley’s is for everyone – our hotel guests as well as our neighbors. We are an elegant hotel and restaurant, but you don’t have to dress up or know fancy dining etiquette to eat at Brumley’s. It’s OK if you do, but it’s definitely not required.”