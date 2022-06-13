Wednesday, June 15 marks the one year anniversary of five year old Summer Wells’ disappearance from her Beech Creek home.
Her mysterious disappearance has since shocked the nation and garnered the attention of both tv personalities, such as Dr. Phil and John Walsh, as well as self-proclaimed psychics and investigators on Youtube.
As her mother, Candus Bly told the Review at the time, Summer seemingly vanished within five minutes of last being seen.
“I don’t understand it,” the child’s mother said. “It don’t make no sense.”
At the time, Summer was just three feet tall, weighed 40 pounds and had blond hair and blue eyes.
A massive, 13-day search involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, ensued and covered 4.6 square miles of rugged, mountainous terrain surrounding her home.
This was followed by months of intense investigation by the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Police and rescuers again descended on the property during the last week of November, 2021 and covered approximately 350 acres. A dive team with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in searching a body of water.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Review that this return had been planned to take place after the first frost when leaves and vegetation were reduced and less of a hindrance to searchers.
However, neither the search nor the investigation has resulted in information leading to Summer’s recovery or what happened to her.
Mother recounts the day Summer disappeared
“Everything goes through my mind,” Candus told the Review just weeks after her daughter disappeared. “You go about the ‘what ifs’ – what if you did this, what if you did that. There’s just all kinds of crap that goes through your mind. I didn’t even know how close that we even live to these freaking sex offender people. There’s literally one that could walk to my house in eight minutes. I didn’t even know they existed this close to my house.”
Both Candus and Don have maintained since the beginning that they believe Summer was abducted.
“If you took her, just bring her back,” Candus told the Review at the time. “You don’t even have to tell me that you did it. Just bring her back. Say that you found her walking, I don’t care. Just bring her back. That’s all I care.”
Boys removed from Wells home
Three sons belonging to Don and Candus were removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services in late July of 2021, just one month after Summer disappeared. The reason for the boys’ removal wasn’t reported publicly.
“Right now, it’s not safe at my house,” Donald Wells said in published reports at the time. “There’s too much going on and people are crazier than hell, and right now it’s just not safe at my house. There’s too much going on. Too many crazy people coming around trying to start stuff.”
Fundraisers and reward money
In July of 2021, a family friend tried to start a GoFundMe fundraiser account for the Wells family.
However, Candus told the Review at the time, “People just want to keep giving. I don’t want your money. Keep it. I understand wanting to help and stuff, but I just want my daughter home. I don’t care about the money.”
A reward fund through the Church Hill Rescue Squad was later set up in late June of 2021 in an effort to encourage people to come forward with credible tips. It was originally set to expire after six months.
As of Jan. 17 of 2022 (the last time the reward was updated) the reward fund was up to $73,705 and was extended until Jun 15, 2022. At that time, it will go under review by the CHRS Board of Directors.
CHRS will not benefit from any of the reward funds, and stated in a Facebook release that it hopes extending the reward fund will motivate people to provide credible leads and/or tips.
Legal troubles for Summer’s father
Prior to Summer’s disappearance, Donald Wells was arrested in October of 2021 and charged with domestic assault, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a weapon after he reportedly came home intoxicated and found a male at home with his wife.
On April 14, 2021 Wells pleaded guilty in Sessions Court to possession of a handgun while under the influence. The other two charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation, 96 hours of community service and his gun was forfeited to the state.
During his October arrest, he also admitted to having a felony conviction in Utah.
According to the Utah Department of Corrections, Wells was incarcerated in Utah for the following offenses: third degree felonies for theft, burglary and forgery; a second degree felony for theft by receiving stolen property; and a misdemeanor for revocation/suspension.
The Utah DOC said he’d been in and out of prison beginning in 1995. He was discharged from prison and supervision in April 2003.
Since Summer’s disappearance, Donald Wells has had several run-ins with the law, including a DUI arrest in October of 2021 and a domestic dispute in January of 2022.
On February 7, 2022, Wells pleaded guilty in Hawkins Co. Session Court to DUI stemming from the Oct. 31 arrest. He was sentenced to six months in jail in segregation with no possibility of work release or the ability to reduce his sentence on a jail work crew. Thus, he is set to be released around July, 2022.
Exhausting all avenues
HCSO Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in an October, 2021 press release that the spread of misinformation about this case has been a hindrance, especially when that information is submitted as a tip.
This problem has been compounded by Youtube personalities trespassing on the Wells property, as they did in December of 2021.
The Review has written numerous in-depth articles about Summer Wells, her disappearance, the search and the investigation. Many of those articles will be linked to the online version of this article and can be read at www.therogersvillereview.com.
A detailed timeline of all known information surrounding the Wells case is also included in the June 15 edition of the Review.
Any information regarding Summer’s whereabouts should be directed to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-4848 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.