Ten Penny Drive and String Break will play the last show of the year in the Monday Music in the Park series on October 5 at Crockett Springs Park. The show is free and family friendly.
Headliner Ten Penny Drive is one of several musical projects headed up by Rogersville’s Chip McClain. Chip has played as a solo act and with various bands in earlier concerts in the series.
String Break is made up of Ron Yageman and Randy Ball, both of Rogersville. They originally got together to write original songs but also perform a wide variety of material. They had the idea for Monday Music in the Park last year, with one show held last year and four in 2020.
The show will begin at 5:00pm