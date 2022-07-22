A camper that was abandoned in the road led the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office to stolen property at a nearby residence, clearing pending burglary and/or theft cases dating back to May.
On July 12 HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively responded to the area of 233 Shepards Chapel Road where he located a white camper with a green stripe blocking the roadway.
The VIN didn’t come back to an owner, and the camper was towed, but the owner later contacted the HCSO and reported that his camper had been stolen from his property on Highway 11-W, along with two gates intended to keep people off of that property.
Shively ten located video surveillance from a nearby church and observed a distinct black truck with sun damage and a strap on the hood pulling the stolen camper. The truck also had the stolen gates in its bed.
That truck was traced to Nicholas Scott Robinson, 31, 233 Shepards Chapel Road, Rogersville who admitted to Shively he was the driver pulling the camper. Robinson reportedly stated he’d been contacted by a freind known only to him as “Bub” around 5 a.m. that morning who had asked him to get his camper out of a ditch at the quarry on Shepards Chapel Road.
Shively then located video surveillance from a business on Highway 11-W that showed Robinson’s truck passing by pulling the stolen camper toward’s Mooresburg. An arrest warrant was served on Robinson Sunday morning for theft over $10,000 and filing a false report for the camper investigation.
HCSO Detective Michael Lipe stated in his report that as a result of the stolen camper investigation he located stolen on Robinson’s property from four previous incidents. Robinson was additionally charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft over $1,000, and two counts of theft under $1,000,
On May 21 a man on Shepards Chapel Road stated someone broke into his barn and stole a 300 piece Kobalt tool set, a green post driver, and several other items that were later recovered from Robinson’s residence.
On June 28 a man on Caney Creek Road reported someone had forced entry into his storage container and barn and taken a boom pole, jack stands, and a large oil tank, each of which were recovered from Robinson’s property.
On July 3 a man reported that his jet-ski trailer had been stolen along with the hitch from the back of his pickup. Although it had been altered with paint, the trailer was located on Robinson’s property and identified due to s me distinguishing features.
on July 9 a church on Gills Chapel Road reported that someone had forced entry into a storage building and stole a Club Cadet push mower, Stihl weed eater, and a red gas can. The mower was later recovered from Robinson’s property.
At the time of his arrest Sunday Robinson was free on bond stemming from an arrest for domestic assault in April. He was arraigned Monday on the new charges, at which time his bond was revoked and he was ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for July 27.