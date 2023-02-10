When she was nine years old Michelle Brown attended an exhibit in Knoxville that was all about Egypt, the culture and the rich history.
“I knew right then and there I had to go,” Brown told the Review. She graduated from Volunteer High School in 1991, but her mind continued to focus on a life in Egypt. Brown went on to earn a doctorate in business.
But three years ago Brown finally did relocate to Egypt, at the time not understanding her calling.
“I just knew I had to go and it was important,” Brown said. She had not been there previously, even for a visit.
Baladi Dogs
Brown found her calling right away. Egypt has no animal welfare laws. To her horror she saw stray dogs and cats everywhere.
“We are overloaded with stray dogs and cats. It is not uncommon to see 30 animals or more per block. Some are wild, some are domestics that were abandoned. They are called Baladi dogs by the locals, meaning strays.”
Much of Cairo is apartment living and renters often have regulations not allowing pets. Animals also best reproduce with a good food source. In Cairo, garbage from apartments goes directly to the street for pick up and makes an excellent source of food for strays. According to Brown, the total human population in Cairo is 26 million people and the stray population is around 17 million.
To add to the horror of the overpopulated animals, they are often hit by cars and left injured. Some are in bad shape from living on the streets. Though Egypt is moslty Muslim, which respects animals, the overpopulation has changed the local culture.
“The stray animals make a mess in the garbage and are considered to be dirty by most here,” Brown said.
No Animal Welfare Laws
Brown learned that with no animal welfare laws animal abuse has no consequences and is tolerated there.
“I encountered a puppy one day hanging from a fence with children beating it. I immediately took the puppy and no one seemed to want to stop me. Again, animals are just not that important.”
Brown volunteered with The Animal Welfare Project in July of 2022 planning to stay until December but remains in Cairo to this day.
She met Ibrahim Elbendary and he too had taken up some activism for the strays. Together they founded American Cairo Animal Rescue Foundation non profit.
Between the two some amazing things began to happen. The first goals were to build a shelter to take the injured, sick and adoptable animals off of the streets. The second goal was to begin trapping, spaying, neutering and releasing the feral strays to slow the population growth.
“My shelter partner is Egyption and he had already started advocating for the animals here. We registered as a 501-C-3 non profit and began to expand our fundraising.”
Using her business degree, Brown began raising money from all over the world, including Malaysia and Japan. “We had a few donors to start but we grew it from there.” In 2021 they had raised $15,000 but by 2022 they took in an impressive $83,000.
“We built our shelter and are currently housing 120 dogs. We have also successfully spayed and neutered 500 animals now but there are millions more we need to help. We are now building a new shelter near the pyramids as a more convenient location. Most people here don’t have cars and getting to the old rural location was more difficult. We will reach more people here and begin an educational program. There will also be a veterinarian on duty and services will all be free of charge. We will also be able to house 500 animals at the new location and we will keep the old location open as well.”
Dogs Sent To Other Countries For Adoption
Adoptable dogs are often sent to other countries that have tighter regulations on domestic animals. Many require licenses for breeding and some have spay and neuter requirements.
The dogs were once sent to Canada but are no longer accepted there. In 2019 Canada banned Egyption dogs over fears of rabies. However, many dogs are adopted in Germany, England and Scotland.
Brown says more people have joined her cause from outside of Egypt but to her knowledge she is the only American.
Brown has adopted two Egyption dogs herself and travels to Rogersville with them every summer.
More information on helping these animals can be found on Facebook under the American Cairo Animal Rescue Foundation.
Donations to help the animals of Cairo are welcome and can also be sent to Brown’s office at 559 Shanks Gap Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.