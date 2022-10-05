trixie

Elana Stanley is a longtime volunteer and animal foster at the Hawkins County Humane Society. Stanley shown here with Trixie, who started as a foster, and became a member of the Stanley family.

 Jeannie Baitinger

Elana Stanley is a longtime Hawkins County Humane Society volunteer, but in recent years she and others have tried to take on more responsibilities as overcrowding and under-funding has become the new normal.

