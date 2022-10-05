Elana Stanley is a longtime Hawkins County Humane Society volunteer, but in recent years she and others have tried to take on more responsibilities as overcrowding and under-funding has become the new normal.
“There are so many ways to help, not only fostering but we also sponsor adoptions, donate time for cleaning, visiting and walking dogs and calming anxious animals by spending time with them,” Stanley said. “We also donate regularly to Rogersville Animal Hospital because they do most of their emergency vetting. We donate for spays and neuters as well. I want people to know that these people at the shelters have the biggest hearts and pour everything in their being and souls into helping animals.”
Stanley added, “They not only keep animals alive by being no kill, but they help people with pet food, shots, meds and even transportation, rescues, fostering themselves and keep in mind this is a 24/7 day with calls and emergencies at all hours. They not only take in animals from the county but also Rogersville City. They are extremely overcrowded and overworked.”
Stanley noted that the Humane society desperately needs a bigger building and more funding. They are also desperate for more fosters and more adoptions.
“I see (shelter volunteers) being cursed at when they can’t take an animal, and it’s not their fault with such a small building,” Stanley said. “It breaks my heart to watch them literally cry every single day with how they are treated by other people with unwanted animals. I’m so grateful for them and appreciate everything they do. They are some of the best human beings I have ever known and they, including (manager) Sandy (Behnke), have become family.”
Trixie finds a new home
A little matted terrified dog named Trixie was surrendered from a family that had four boys and a divorce. The dog had been purchased from a pet store, had not spent much time out of her cage and at 8 years old was not house trained.
Trixie’s badly matted hair had caused skin breakage and discomfort. She was neglected, filthy, very anxious, afraid especially in the car, had never walked with a leash or even had her feet touch the grass.
The idea was to socialize little Trixie with the Stanley family dog, Gizmo, and let Gizmo teach Trixie to potty outside, and all about being a pet. By the time Trixie had been socialized Stanley still had to keep Trixie on meds for anxiety.
Trixie now is house trained and goes for car rides and even comes back to the shelter for visits. After all Trixie had been through there was no way Stanley or her husband could part with Trixie. It would appear Trixie feels the same way.
A State Of Emergency
Sandy Behnke, who has bee the Hawkins County Humane society for 13 years, said Hawkins is not the only shelter struggling at full capacity.
South Carolina declared a state of emergency recently for all of its no kill shelters. During Covid lock downs animal adoptions were up, many animals sadly are being returned to the shelters now.
Behnke has witnessed many heartbreaking returns with dogs clinging to their owners legs, often being surrendered as strays and frightened cats coming in droves. Aside from the pandemic, there are other reasons the shelter is at full capacity.
Renters sometimes cannot find a pet friendly place when it’s time to move. And pets often get replaced by children born. People lose their jobs, sometimes their homes or become ill. There are many reasons and simply put, no where to put them all.
Behnke, with the help of volunteers, will do everything possible to help you keep your pet. Though the budget is exhausted if you need help with cat or dog food to be able to keep your pet please ask.
Still, she has come to work to find dogs tied to trees, boxes of kittens and puppies at the door despite having no cages and no room. Staff members and volunteers fight depression in the midst of everyday heartbreak. Yet they keep going to save animals. There are non stop phone calls and emails begging for help. Animals come in depressed too.
Lost dog returned to owner
One little depressed dog was picked up in the city limits of Rogersville and brought into the shelter. This little dog was extremely distressed missing her owner. The owner turned up with a heartbreaking story.
She had been homeless on the streets with her little dog, Zoe in Rogersville. Family in Church Hill offered her a place to stay but she somehow lost Zoe in the move and was unable to get back to Rogersville to search for her. It was obvious the little dog had been loved and well cared for.
At the shelter Zoe would not stop watching the door, indicating she had a human she was bonded to. When her owner learned Zoe was at the shelter she was told Zoe was not welcome in the family’s home. She chose to return to the streets to keep her dog. That is sad but that is also pure love.
On the day of Zoe’s reunion with her human there was not a dry eye in the room. It was clear to everyone that Zoe was loved as she wiggled in excitement in the arms of her “Mama”.
There was never a question of returning Zoe and no mention of any money needed. Expenses for Zoe included flea meds and shots and those were donated. Zoe also left with a harness, a leash, a sweater for winter and dog food.
On the same day of Zoe’s happy reunion a lady is in the parking lot with a kitten in a plastic tote with the lid on. She is told there is no room.
A volunteer immediately steps in and offers to foster and it’s a good thing she did. The lady told them she was going to just let the kitten go, possibly not realizing that is roadside dumping and animal cruelty.
This kitten is spared a horrible reality that happens every single day when there is no room in shelters. Animals dumped have little chances for survival and experience intense suffering.
Spaying and neutering
Dogs and cats that aren’t spayed or neutered is a major factor in causing shelter overcrowding. One dog can have over 12 puppies per litter and 10 litters in her lifetime.
That is 120 dogs. A cat can produce 180 kittens in her lifetime with 4 to 6 per litter. As puppy and kitten season hits each year shelters like Hawkins County are overflowing.
Hawkins County has some programs to help you spay or neuter your pets. There is a mobile unit that comes to the shelter once a month that is low cost.
There is a website, Holly Help Spay and Neuter fund out of Bristol Virginia that may be able to help. You can also contact SNIP IT Mobile veterinary spay neuter clinics for other locations and available appointments. There are local veterinarians who offer lower cost services. The Humane Society is more than happy to help you locate services.
Write to your commissioners
Besides fostering the shelter needs funding for an expansion.
“We have been before the committees on numerous occasions to submit applications for a larger building from covid money, $1.4 million,” Behnke said. “We have provided them with all information needed, even more than was needed, we went to every meeting and had blueprints of the shelter drawn up by an architect. We are asking you to write to your commissioners. Students would be amazing at doing that and to also write the new mayor, Mark DeWitte.”
Benke added, “We are begging for this money or at least a portion of it to expand our facility. If every person reading this could write to them, every adult, every student, we could get our message across as we are literally begging for funds.”
The address for the Mayor Mark Dewitte is 150 E. Washington Street, Rogersville, TN, 37857.” Mayor Dewitte tells The Review “I will read them and distribute them to the commissioners.”
(Do you have a story to share with The Review? We want to hear from you. Please contact baitingerjeannie4u@gmail.com)