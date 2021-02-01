Sneedville, Tennessee - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program, often referred to as WAP, reduces energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes, while ensuring their health and safety. Your local provider of this service is the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA).
How Does the WAP Application Process Work?
One of the primary factors affecting eligibility is income. Under DOE guidelines, households at or below 200% of the poverty income guidelines are considered eligible for weatherization services or if they receive Supplemental Security Income or Aid to Families with Dependent Children. WAP Grantees also give priority to people over 60 years of age, families with one or more member with a disability, families with children or high energy users.
How Does It Work?
When someone’s home is selected for weatherization services, UETHDA will schedule a date and time to complete an energy audit, which is an assessment of your home's energy use carried out by an energy auditor and includes an analysis of your energy bills, a test to determine the infiltration of outside air into your house, and an inspection of all energy equipment for potentially health and safety issues.
Once the energy audit is complete, the energy auditor will provide you with a recommended scope of work of the most cost-effective energy conservation measures for your home. All work is energy related, and does not include new roofing, siding, or similar structural improvements.
Once the scope of work is finalized, an energy auditor from UETHDA meets with the homeowner to explain how the work crews will conduct the work. For 2020, the adjusted average cost per unit (ACPU) was $7,669 per home. Weatherization crews typically complete their work in a day or two. All work is guaranteed to meet Standard Work Specifications and is inspected by an energy auditor. Throughout the weatherization process, the health and safety of your family is a priority.
Starting the WAP Process?
Your local provider will require proof of income for the prior year, such as pay stubs or social security payments.
After receiving your application and income information, your provider will determine if you are eligible to receive weatherization services. Please remember that people who are most in need are often moved to the top of this list. Finally, if you rent, you must get permission from your landlord before workers can begin work on the house.
Since the program began in 1976, WAP has helped improve the lives of more than 7 million families through weatherization services. To find out more about the program please contact Weatherization Specialist, Sandi Martin at 423-408-4085 or visit UETHDA.org.