Why did you decide to run for this office?
After being encouraged by several people I put my full trust in, and spending considerable time talking with God and my family about it, I decided that this would be a good time to run. Having served on the County Commission for the last few years, I’ve seen that there are areas where my expertise and experience would be a perfect fit for the office and that further encouraged me to run. I have a personal desire that Hawkins County thrive and be successful.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am a graduate of Rogersville High School and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. I am currently employed at MBM Packaging, Inc.
I worked at WRGS Radio in Rogersville for many years. I also worked in broadcasting at WBIR-TV in Knoxville, WQUT Radio in Johnson City, and WTFM Radio in Kingsport.
I have worked with the educational non-profit organization Junior Achievement, an economic education program.
After working with Office Depot Business Services, I started and owned CompuPlus Technology Solutions in Rogersville in 2000 and was in business there for 13 years. I’ve also worked for Apple as a senior advisor.
I’ve been in local government since 2013 when I was appointed to the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. I was re-elected in each of the next elections through 2021 with my current term ending 2025.
I’ve represented District 5 on the Hawkins County Commission since 2018.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
One of the most important issues is the equitable distribution and use of $11 million dollars in federal COVID relief funds. I would work closely with the commission as they make decisions on where this money is allocated. This will need to be accomplished during this mayoral term because the money will need to be allocated by the end of 2024.
Funding of public safety agencies is very important, and my goal is to do that. By the end of this term, I would like to assure that the agencies have proper funding and have a way to sustain themselves.
Finishing the upgrade of the county-wide communication system. I was influential in gaining support for making the system digital at installation, increasing coverage and saving thousands of dollars by not having to install equipment that would soon be replaced if the system was converted to digital later. We must have a fully functional complete coverage radio system by the end of this mayoral term.
This term, the number of commissioners will be reduced from twenty-one to fourteen, resulting in less “manpower” available to do the business of the county. To help with some of that workload I would propose citizens be invited to participate on committees, giving citizens more direct input into decisions in current areas and in new ones like homelessness, tourism, business development, and assisting our aging population.
These new committee structures need to be in place during the first year of the term.
Investigating new income streams in order to supplement the county’s wheel tax would be high priority.
I would be available not only to the people in Rogersville, but also in Church Hill, Mt. Carmel, Allendale, Surgoinsville, Mooresburg, Bulls Gap, and St. Clair by visiting these areas often to listen to those residents. I will be accessible and approachable, and pledge to carry out my term in that fashion.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
As President of Junior Achievement of Kingsport, I brought the business community and education system together, placing business people in classrooms – a partnership that could be the model for ensuring the growth of the county’s economy. I was able to successfully budget for each coming year — a budget that was scrutinized by the board of directors and had to be well planned and executed. Budgeting is a very important part of the mayor’s job. I will be at each and every budget committee meeting, and as many meetings of other committees as possible to assure that I am aware of all the action being considered.
While with Junior Achievement of Hawaii, I wrote and obtained which was at the time the largest grant ever received by a local franchise — one million dollars. Grant funding is crucial to Hawkins County.
With the national Junior Achievement organization, I had oversight of over twenty local areas in the Midwest, formulating budgets, boards of directors, and program expansion. Management skills are very important to the job of mayor.
As account manager for Office Depot Business Services Division, I grew my account list from twenty customers to over 120 customers in just nine months. That takes negotiation and people skills that are very important to the job as mayor.
As a representative of a medical equipment company, I worked with diverse staffs from janitors on up to physicists and hospital management. Staff relations is important to the job of mayor.
I’ve owned and run a business, and am part owner of a successful business currently. I have a consistent track record of success in customer service, purchasing, sales, technical support, accountability, staff development, budgeting, and administration.
I’m an excellent communicator with strong interpersonal skills, and I’ve effectively lead diverse teams to meet critical deadlines. I can manage multiple priorities and time constraints with confidence and composure and have an outstanding work ethic.
Past performance dictates future success and I can show excellent results in many areas including government, business, and community over a diverse background.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I can tell you that not only do I love Hawkins County, I’ve proven it.
As co-founder of Four Square Inc., I have worked on the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner at which we’ve fed over 3500 people a free Thanksgiving Dinner each year.
We put on one of the largest July 4th celebrations in the southeast for many years, providing a free day of fun, including big name entertainers and a huge fireworks display. The event provided what was possibly the only “vacation” some residents were able to take during the year.
We’ve helped girls get free prom dresses through The Cinderella Project. We’ve provided funding for clean water wells through our Find Life Water program. We have gathered and distributed household furnishings to those in need. We’ve raised money for tornado victims. We’ve helped Cherokee High School by raising funds for the resurfacing of their gym floor. We have made every effort to “practice what we preach,” and humbly stated have changed lives for the better through our efforts.
I am a common sense, knowledgeable, approachable, qualified, Christian person. I have the experience and the background to be able to do this job as mayor and do it well.
I respectfully ask that you consider both candidate’s background. You will find that I fit the requirements of the job very closely. You can see more at www.markforhawkinscountymayor.com.
I respectfully ask for your vote during early voting, July 15-30, or on election day, August 4.