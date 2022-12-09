A man who accepted $4,300 to repair an in-ground swimming pool in November of 2021 was arrested last Saturday accused of failing to purchase any supplies to complete any work on the project.
Jeremy Daniel Pell, 45, 4208 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of theft over $2,500, a Class D felony punishable by 2-4 years if convicted.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Lipe stated in his report that the victim filed a theft report on Aug. 12, stating that she hired Pell to install and fix an existing in-ground pool at a residence on Grandview Circle in Rogersville.
The victim stated that Pell asked for payment up front to buy supplies and she paid him two cashiers checks totaling $4,300. Lipe reported that on April 29 Pell came to the residence and removed lumber that was covering the hole where the pool is located, but no supples were brought to the property.
“During the investigation a copy of a contract was produced showing Jeremy was paid $4,300 for a new pool liner, new coping for the liner, sand for a filter, and a pool pump,” Lipe stated in his report. “Jeremy wrote receipts for items. (The victim) stated she spoke to Jeremy several times and he would say he was coming on certain days, but never showed up.”
Following his arraignment Monday Pell was released on recognizance pending a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 8.