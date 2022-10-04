A Rogersville man who led the HCSO on a high speed chase that reached 105 mph on Highway 11-W in the wrong lanes of travel in February was sentenced Monday to two years after pleading guilty to felony evading arrest and felony reckless endangerment.
Doyle Adam Henley, 36, 292 Campbell Drive, Rogersville, appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court Friday before Judge Alex Pearson.
Aside from felony evading arrest and felony reckless endangerment Henley pleaded guilty to failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding, seatbelt violation, failure to maintain lane, resisting arrest, registration violation, two counts of simple possession, DUI second offense, and driving on a suspended license second offense.
He was sentenced to two years and one day and will be eligible for early release after serving 30 percent of his sentence. He was also fined $2,450 and his license will be revoked a mandatory two years.
HCSO Detective Joey Maddox stated in his report that on Feb. 10 around 3:15 p.m. he observed a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling west at a high rate of speed on Highway 11-W near Reno Street in Rogersville.
When he turned around to initiate a traffic stop Maddox reportedly observed white smoke and the pickup sideways on the shoulder of the highway.
The pickup fled westbound, and as Maddox drove past the area where the smoke had occurred he observed a motorcycle on the side of the road. It was later revealed that Henley had struck the motorcycle.
When Maddox caught up to the truck on 11-W he reported that it was reaching speeds up to 105 mph and traveling in the wrong lanes of traffic.
The pursuit continued onto Grassy Valley Road where Sgt. Bobby Moffitt and Detective Brian Boggs were waiting for the pickup at the Mt. Zion Road intersection.
When Henley arrived at the roadblock he stopped, but refused to exit the pickup and had to be forcibly removed.
Other Criminal Court News
A motion for a new trial was denied for Kim Owen Alley, 68, of Rogersville, who was convicted of money laundering as a result of a jury trial in March. Alley, who was sentenced to 10 years at 30 percent was ordered Friday to begin serving his sentence. Alley’s appeal bond was set at $25,000.
A Jan. 13, 2023 hearing date was set for Christopher Scott “Chris” Jones for his pending probation violation charges. Jones, the former Mount Carmel Mayor, police detective and fire chief, is currently serving time in the Sullivan County Jail. In Hawkins County he is accused of violating his probation on a three year sentence imposed in 2021 for official misconduct and financial exploitation of an elder.
Criminal Court pleas
Joshua Lee Worley, 40, of Surgoinsville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, eight years on supervised probation, and a $2,000 fine for possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Walter Louis Raebel, 59, of Rogersville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, three years on community corrections, a $1,300 fine, and $3,069 in restitution for aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000, burglary, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Gary M. McMullins, 59, of Bulls Gap, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 11 months and 19 days on probation, and a $1,280 fine for DUI third offense, failure to exercise due care, no insurance, registration violation, driving left of center, and driving on revoked second offense.
Tony Aaron Wright, 37, of Rogersville, was sentenced to one year in jail and 10 years on probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a revoked license, and improper display of registration.
Dustin Dale Arnold, 36, of Rogersville, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and six years on probation, for felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license second offense, speeding, failure to obey traffic device, domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, and resisting arrest.
Mitchell Todd Baker, 34, of Rogersville, was sentenced to six years probation and fined $1,050 for unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of attempted unlawful possession of a weapon, attempt to possess a firearm to go armed, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anjulia C. Baker, 26, of Kingsport was sentenced to three years on probation and a $500 fine for attempted delivery of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.