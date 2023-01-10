Gov. Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities.
In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023.
“As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to make strategic transportation investments that prepare our state for continued success — without raising taxes or going into debt,” said Lee. “Our infrastructure plan will prepare Tennessee communities, both rural and urban, for increased economic advantages and improved mobility in the years ahead. I look forward to partnering with members of the General Assembly to solve transportation challenges.”
Lee’s plan is intended to ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, has the resources needed to solve the state’s current and future mobility challenges.
Proposed solutions include:
· Seeking the use of public-private partnerships to allow private investment in new urban roadway infrastructure, which will allow the state to reserve funds for more rural infrastructure priorities.
· The plan for public-private partnerships will include exploring Choice Lanes, which are additional, optional lanes funded in partnership with the private sector on urban Tennessee interstates to decrease congestion and increase economic impact across the state
· Expanding the alternative delivery model to save taxpayer dollars and deliver road projects more quickly
The “Build with Us” plan
“Tennessee is facing a critical juncture when it comes to transportation and mobility,” said Commissioner Eley. “Our infrastructure investments will ensure that TDOT has the tools needed to quickly deliver and maintain quality roads so that Tennesseans and commerce can move across our state, all while saving taxpayer dollars.”
Tennessee’s challenges as identified by TDOT include:
Congestion: Tennessee’s growth is far outpacing roadway capacity investments. This is becoming more prominent throughout Tennessee, not just in urban areas. $26 billion is needed over-and-above the 2017 IMPROVE Act to address both urban and rural congestion in Tennessee. This includes nearly $14 billion in the four major urban areas — Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville – and over $12 billion on Tennessee’s rural interstates (view congestion studies) commissioned for these urban areas). Learn more about Tennessee’s traffic congestion challenges.
Delivery: On average, it takes TDOT 15 years to deliver a project with projects costing 40% over budget due to projects taking so long to get through the development phase. Tennesseans expect and deserve better. With our transportation needs outpacing our ability to deliver, we are asking for more tools in the toolbox to mitigate these challenges. Learn more about TDOT’s delivery challenges.
Workforce: TDOT has 3,600 current employees and has been functioning very well over the past five years at that level. Unfortunately, we continue to lose people fast and their salaries, which are 10-15% below market level, are a main reason for their departure. We intend to eliminate vacancies to use those dollars to increase salaries towards market level. We are also moving away from the assembly line, which cause delays, and are moving toward a team-based approach that allows for faster and more efficient project delivery. Learn more about TDOT’s workforce challenges.