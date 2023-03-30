The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously last week to loosen restrictions to the town’s municipal zoning code for district R-3, medium density housing.
The issue stems from an increase in unkempt lots that were too small to build on due to the sizing and setback conditions imposed by the current code.
“There are a lot of these lots, where right now, (owners) can’t build on them,” Mayor Deal explained, “So they just grow up, people don’t keep them mowed or anything.”
He further said that the unmowed lots were falling on the city to take care of, costing time and money.
A new ordinance approved on first reading last week is intended to encourage building on small lots to aid in the city’s growing population and to give owners the responsibility to upkeep the lots.
“A citizen can come and request a variance and they can come and build a structure or house back on this lot,” Mayor Deal stated as he explained that Kingsport was doing a similar move.
R-3’s new provisions
City Attorney, Chris Raines explained that the changes include reducing the minimum lot size from 10,000 to 5,000 square feet, with a 3900 sqft minimum for an additional lot. A maximum of 9.6 housing units are allowed per acre with 11.2 maximum per second acre.
Also changed was that the front setback of a building from 30 feet to 25 feet; and side setbacks reduced from 15 feet to 8 feet.
The rest of the ordinance keeps the code the same, with a 70-foot minimum lot width at building from the setback line and a 20-foot setback required at the rear.
Each building is allowed up to 35 feet in height.
“If you build a house that’s one story, you have to go back 8 feet, if you build a house that’s two stories, then (the setback) is sixteen feet,” Raines said. “The rest of the chart (for municipal zones) remains unchanged.”
“This is going to be good”
When asked how many vacant lots were in Church Hill, Mayor Deal replied, “There’s several. We have got a lot of vacant lots in this city. That is the case here.”
The ordinance passed 5-0 with the belief that this ordinance would motivate growth on previously dilapidated lots of land and stimulate more tax revenue for the town.
The ordinance will require a second vote, however, many on the board believe that it will encourage property owners to take care of lots by being able to build on smaller spaces.
“This is going to be good because you’re going to have a house on a smaller lot and there’s going to be tax revenue off of it," Deal said. "Plus, hopefully, people will build and keep these lots mowed.”
Updating electrical code
In other business, the BMA voted 5-0 on its second reading of Ordinance 23-508 to adopt the Tennessee electrical codes, rather than the former codes employed by the city.
Mayor Deal explained, “This is just bringing our codes up-to-date, “ with Attorney Raines adding, “With the 2018 edition of the code.”
The ordinance adds that all flood-prone areas comply with Church Hill’s flood insurance program requirements and the national flood insurance flood program requirements to ensure safety and responsibility is taken.
It maintains that no electrical work within the city is allowed until permitting has been given after inspection by the local fire department, excluding minor repairs. Additionally, any major electrical work must comply with gas, water, and fire codes.
Lastly, the scope of the code was amended to include that any electrical workings be maintained and evaluated based on city and state regulations.