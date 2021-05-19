Broken contracts, broken promises and criminal theft have left many citizens of Hawkins County and their relatives distraught over conditions in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens, but a newly formed nonprofit promises to heal the wounds.
In early 2020, Hawkins County Memorial Gardens Inc. was incorporated as a non-profit, community-based organization with the sole intent and purpose of establishing, operating, and maintaining a community cemetery at the existing Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
The board of directors has announced that effective May 13, 2021, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has transferred ownership of Hawkins County Memorial Gardens to the non-profit corporation HCMG Inc., who will immediately begin operating the cemetery.
Those owning cemetery plots in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens have suffered through an unimaginable decade of broken contracts, broken promises, and broken hearts. The fallout of the actions and inactions of the prior owners and operators of the cemetery are truly in the past, the HCMG board says.
On June 10, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance approved HCMG Inc.’s request to operate the cemetery as a community cemetery pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 46-1-106(b), subject to several specific conditions and subject to final approval of the court.
Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle, in the Chancery Court for the State of Tennessee, Twentieth Judicial District, in Davidson County, on April 6, 2021, approved and executed an order authorizing the transfer of Hawkins County Memorial Gardens to HCMG Inc.
These actions were the result of a Dec. 2, 2014, Court Order granting the State of Tennessee the authority to place and hold the cemetery property in a receivership and also to sale/transfer or otherwise dispose of the cemetery subject to the court’s approval.
Effective immediately, the cemetery will be operated by an all-volunteer board of directors that will operate and maintain the cemetery in a manner to earn and maintain the trust of the community and those owning plots.
The board intends to operate and maintain the cemetery in a way as to honor those already interred and those that will be in the future, a board statement said. “This is a place of reflection, memory, and respect. The board intends to make every possible effort within the limited means to see that the cemetery is properly mowed and maintained in order to be attractive and respectable.”
The cemetery can now offer the remaining plots (approximately 3,000) for sale to the public. This has not been possible since the cemetery was placed in receivership. A fee schedule has been established, approved, and enacted by the Board. All funds placed in the Perpetual Care trust by the prior owners remain in the Trust.
In order to operate the cemetery in an attractive, efficient, and safe manner, rules have been enacted by the board.
“These reasonable fees and rules are in the interest of all concerned so that the cemetery may always be a place of respect, abiding beauty, and a source of continual satisfaction to all who have interests and ownership in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens,” the statement says.
All plots presently owned by individuals will not be affected by the transfer of the cemetery to HCMG Inc.
The available vacant plots owned by the Hawkins County Memorial Gardens and the previous owners are now property of HCMG Inc. and will be sold as described earlier. The net proceeds from these sales and other fees collected will be utilized only for the operation, maintenance, and upkeep of the cemetery, the plots, and common areas including the access road and monuments.
HCMG Inc. will not and cannot honor any pre-need contingency contracts for grave openings (services) or outer burial containers or markers (merchandise) purchased through its predecessors. Those claims are separate from HCMG Inc. and will continue to be addressed by the criminal court of Hawkins County.
Most members of the all-volunteer board have relatives already interred in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. These volunteer board members recognized the severe need and were compelled to take these actions in order to properly preserve the cemetery with the dignity and honor that is required.
“This is truly a new day and this organization needs the support of the owners of the cemetery plots and the entire community,” the board statement reads. “The purpose of this endeavor is to serve the public as a truly community-oriented, community-owned and -operated cemetery committed to serve in a trustworthy and open manner.
“We, the board of directors, ask for your prayers, patience, and cooperation as we all move forward, together in an effort to heal and build a new legacy for Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.”
For further information, contact: HCMGcemetery@mail.com