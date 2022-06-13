June 15, 2021 (morning)
On the morning of June 15, 2021, Candy (Summer Wells’ grandmother) needed to see a doctor about her aching knee. Candy’s full name is Candus, just like Summer’s mother Candus Wells.
So, Candus told the Review that the day began at the Kingsport Holston Valley ER.
After dropping Candy off at the ER, Candus and Summer went to visit some family friends in Kingsport. When Candy called Candus to come pick her up, the family friend’s 15-year-old son asked to go along.
June 15, 2021 (afternoon)
“I went and picked her up, and then we drove all the way across town and dropped her prescription off,” Candus told the Review. “They said it’d be about 30 minutes at the most. So, we were like, well instead of sitting here in the car where it’s hot — it was baking hot – we’ll just go to Warrior’s and let Summer swim for a little while. Like I said, we weren’t even planning on going swimming or fishing or anything.”
The three swam in the cove just south of the park’s horse stables, and it was here that one of the last videos of Summer was shot. This video has been the subject of much internet speculation and conspiracies alleging that Summer went under water and the boy dove in to save her.
However, Candus told the Review that this didn’t happen.
“That boy lied on everything that happened,” Candus said. “Because the place I was at, there were no rocks. She didn’t slide on no rocks and fall in the water. She wasn’t under the water for 20 seconds or more like he said. That was just a bunch of lies he made up. I don’t know why he did that.”
In the video, Summer is seen splashing in the lake, then stands up to reveal it’s only about waist-deep.
Next, the three drove back across town, picked up the prescription and stopped briefly at Price Less. Candus then dropped the boy off at the friend’s house.
June 15, 2021 (late afternoon)
Once Candus, Candy and Summer arrived back home in Beech Creek, Candy suggested that the three plant some flowers next to Candy’s camper. The camper was within walking distance to Candus’ home, where Summer lived.
Summer helped plant flowers and place rocks in the flower bed.
“She (Summer) told me she wanted to go back over with her brothers, so I literally walked her halfway between the camper and the house,” Candus told the Review. “I watched her go in the door and I could see her brothers at the kitchen table. When she went in, I walked over and yelled at the boys, I said, ‘Watch Summer. I’ll be right back. I’ve got to fix Mom’s knee brace.’ I was standing right there (at the camper). I was over there fixing it. Literally, you can see my house from the (camper) door. She did not walk back out that front door.”
Candus estimated it took “maybe two to five minutes to fix Mom’s brace.”
“When I got done, I come back in,” she said. “I asked the boys, ‘Where’s your sister?’ They said, ‘She went downstairs to play with her toys, Mom.’ I said okay and I went and I hollered down the steps. I always holler for them down there. And she didn’t holler back. I said, ‘Are you sure she’s down there?’ They said, ‘Yeah, she just went down there.’
“So, I went down there and I searched. I looked everywhere I could. Then I went through the house and I kept calling for her, yelling for her, everything. I came out here (outside) yelling for her, everything else, and she was nowhere. So, I called Don because I was freaking out.”
June 15, 2021 (around 6:30 p.m.)
Candus told the Review that Don suggested she call 911, and the call came in at around 6:30 p.m.
“Before the cops even came out, I went down and told my neighbors, ‘Summer is missing, will you help me look?’ just in case she did wander off. But I knew in the back of my mind, she’s never wandered off. She never went nowhere without me. She’ll ask me to do something before she even goes and does it. And she’s scared to go in the woods herself because we’ve told her time and time (again) because of the bears and snakes,” Candus said.
She said she sent her sons around the property to search and began to drive around the area searching before the police arrived.
Once the police arrived, a 13-day full-scale search ensued.
June 28, 2021
The TBI announced they were searching for a late-model red Tacoma truck seen in the area at the time of Summer’s disappearance. However, nothing came of this lead.
Late June, 2021
Church Hill Rescue Squad sets up a reward fund for credible information that leads to locating Summer.
July, 2021
Wells’ three boys were removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services in late July of 2021. The reason for the boys’ removal wasn’t reported publicly.
July 24-25, 2021
Rader’s EquuSearch Midwest unit was in Tennessee the weekend of July 24 and 25, 2021 to contribute its expertise to the search but came up empty.
September, 2021
The case is featured on “In Pursuit” with John Walsh.
October 14, 2021
Candlelight vigil for Summer held in Crockett Springs Park in Rogersville.
October 31, 2021
Donald Wells is arrested for DUI and writes on the family’s website of the incident, “We needed cigarettes. It was a stupid decision.”
Late November, 2021
TBI reports an ‘uptick in misinformation being spread online’ about the case.
Police and rescuers again descended on the property during the last week of November and covered approximately 350 acres. A dive team with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in searching a body of water.
December, 2021
Candus Bly reported to the HCSO in December that six trespassers were on the family’s property making videos.
Candus told HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit that around 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 9 people she identified as Molly Golightly and Andrew Griffin (both internet pseudonyms) were among six people who came onto her property on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community making videos of her residence.
She further stated she had seen trespassers at her residence for the second day in a row.
Candus was advised by the HCSO to seek a private prosecution warrant from the clerk of court’s office.
January, 2022
In January, Donald Wells shared with the Review a dream he had about Summer, though he admitted he had no idea what the dream meant.
“I was like a drone or something,” he said. “It was kind of odd. She was just running in some Johnson grass and it was a beautiful summer day. She was running and laughing with a big smile on her face like she always does. I just kind of flew by her and was looking back, kind of looking down on her a little ways from a distance. I was like a drone or something. It was odd. But it was beautiful. That beautiful smile of hers. It brings tears to my eyes thinking about it.”
January 17, 2022
As of Jan. 17 of 2022 (the last time the reward was updated) the Church Hill Rescue Squad reward fund was up to $73,705 and was extended until Jun 15, 2022. At that time, it will go under review by the CHRS Board of Directors.
January 19, 2022
On January 19, the HCSO responded to an alcohol fueled domestic complaint at the Wells residence. When officers arrived, Candus told them that Don had grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall. She also stated that she believed her left thumb was broken.
She also stated both she and Don had been drinking and that she was afraid of Don.
The investigating officer stated that he didn’t notice any marks on Candus’s neck or swelling to her thumb. The Hawkins County EMA responded to the home, examined Candus, and determined her thumb wasn’t broken.
Feb. 4, 2022
When Summer’s birthday rolled around on Feb. 4, the family told the Review that they wanted to observe the day in private, most likely at church.
February 28, 2022
TBI, HCSO searchers descended on Beech Creek for a third search for Summer. This search lasted several days, but no new developments came of it.