Police say a Surgoinsville woman who was found in possession of a large quantity of meth and cash last week admitted that she had sold more than a kilogram of meth in Hawkins County over the past 14 months.
HCSO Cpl. Michael Allen stated in his report that he received a call from Lt. Nathan Simpson on June 11 about vehicles blocking the road on Long Hollow Road in Surgoinsville.
Upon his arrival Allen reportedly observed three vehicle blocking the road. He said an unknown man fled on foot into the woods, and two other women exited a mobile home and attempted to leave in a gray Chevy Malibu.
Allen asked the women to stop and turn off the vehicle.
He found that the driver, Crystal Sharon Parvin, 46, 1301 Main Street, Surgoinsville, had no I.D. The second female lived in the mobile home.
“During our conversation I spoke to Ms. Parvin about her past dealing with meth,” Allen stated in his report. “She told me she no longer dealt with meth.”
Parvin denied being in possession of anything illegal and submitted to a search of her vehicle. When asked about the location of her purse, Parvin replied that Allen didn’t need to search in there.
It was determined that her purse was inside the residence, and the other woman gave Allen and Detective Brian Boggs, who had responded to the investigation, permission to look in the residence.
Inside officers found Parvin’s purse which was open and allegedly contained a baggy of meth in plain view. Allen reported that the meth was later determined to weigh 29 grams, and $553 in cash was also located in the purse.
Parvin was then arrested and interviewed at the sheriff’s office by Allen and Lt. Simpson.
“She admitted to throwing a small bag of meth upon my approach to her car,” Allen stated in his report. “She then had a spontaneous utterance that she has sold meth to (the other woman) in the past. She also admitted that over the last 14 months she has sold and/or distributed over a kilogram of meth in Hawkins County.”
Parvin was charged with delivery of meth and tampering with evidence. She was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court and released from jail Tuesday on $1,500 bond pending a July 27 preliminary hearing.
At the time of her June 11 arrest Parvin was serving 11 months and 29 days on probation stemming from a March 9 guilty plea in Hawkins County Sessions Court for simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.