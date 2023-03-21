Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood recently recommended rescinding the ordinance that establishes a Public Safety Department as a way of streamlining the budget process.
At the March 9 Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshop Wood suggested making firefighters and police the responsibility of the Mount Carmel Police Department.
Wood said that having a position that falls under both the police and fire departments has made it hard to get a grasp on the budget for the city because the public safety officers are “shared” employees, paid from both the police and fire budgets.
Under the current ordinance
The ordinance establishing the public safety department was approved in 2015. It identifies the roles and duties of the public safety officers who trained for both fire and police, and names the police chief as the public safety director.
Mount Carmel currently has two fully-qualified public safety officers with another working towards earning a 64-hour training for structural fires.
Alderman Darby Patrick noted that these officers are making money through both departments.
Wood stated that regulating the “hybrid” position to just one department would make better sense for the town, rather than keeping it the way it has been for the past eight years.
Wood clarified that her recommendation is not to get rid of public safety officers.
“It would be unwise to get rid of that position,” Wood said. “Those are the majority of individuals responding to the calls coming through the fire department.”
Under Wood’s recommendation, public safety officers would be categorized as police department employees. Extra training would still be overseen by the fire chief.
“It would make things a whole lot cleaner,” Wood stated about budgeting reasons for removing the public safety department.
After Alderman Patrick asked if that would mean giving more money to the police department. Wood replied, “Probably yes.”
Wood also stated, “There’s still discussion that needs to happen. I don’t think we’re quite there yet, but I think the start of it would be to just go ahead and repeal the ordinance- that would establish it.”
The Mount Carmel BMA has more work ahead for consideration of the removing the public safety department in moving forward with gaining a tighter grip on the city’s budget to implement further plans for the town.
Proposed Sewer fee hike
In other business, the BMA gave more consideration for the fee hike for new sewer customers.
The resolution in question would raise the sewer tap fee from $2,500 to $3,500.
Wood explained, “This is for new construction,” and will only be for individuals moving in.
Wood also explained raising the sewer account fee, “A one-time payment when (customers) go to the water department for water and are put on sewer.” This fee would be raised to $60 from $35.
It was also stressed that these payments would solely be for new customers, anyone already with their homes connected to city sewage would not have to pay extra.
Mayor Pat Stilwell gave the example, “If I sell my house and someone moves in. It would be a (whole-new connection).”
Along with repealing the public safety department, further discussion on the sewer fee hike will take place at the budgeting and strategizing meeting and at later BMA meetings.