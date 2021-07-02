There are a lot of rumors swirling around regarding the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration and the Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company Fireworks Spectacular. There are rumors of possible food trucks and vendors showing up. There are rumors that the Mobuck Football Booster Club will be there selling cold drinks. There are rumors of souvenir items being sold at the Park while DJ Ridge entertains any passers-by throughout the day.
There is one rumor, though, that has assuredly become fact.
“This will be the largest fireworks display this region has ever seen” said Dr. Blaine Jones, event organizer and long-time 4th of July Committee Chairman. “We have been able to raise quite a few funds over the past several months and with some very big sponsors like Luttrell Staffing, Rogersville Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Chevrolet and Crystal Jessee for Attorney General, to name a few, we will have the largest fireworks budget in the history of this event and that is saying a lot.” Jones said when he quoted the amount budgeted for the show to Bob Smith, owner of Dynamic Effects, he asked what kind of show he could expect. Smith responded “You will have never seen anything like it, I promise.”
Jones and fellow former 4th Committee Treasurer Mark DeWitte assumed the task of “putting something together” for this year’s 4th of July Celebration after former committee members announced in January of this year that they would not continue planning.
“We had no idea what the pandemic would look like in July when we took over in January. We had no idea what the economy promised heading into our planning, but we knew we had to do something to continue the event we poured a lot of our life into,” DeWitte said recently. “We decided we would not sanction anything like food booths, bands or anything like we used to do because we just didn’t know what things would look like when July rolled around.” Jones added, “we have heard that there were going to be some food vendors show up as well as a group selling cold drinks but the only thing we really sanctioned or ‘approved’ are the fireworks and the DJ that will be on stage in the late afternoon.
“More than likely, there will be people coming to the park to have picnics or just claim a space to observe the fireworks and there is really nothing we can do or want to do about that,” Jones said.
The Rogersville 4th of July Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 3 (the Celebration has never occurred on a Sunday). The “United We Stand” themed parade will begin at 11 a.m. with the lineup starting at 10 a.m. in the parking lot across from East Rogersville Baptist Church. For more info about the parade, you can contact parade organizer, Melissa Nelson at 423-921-2410.
DJ Ridge will begin providing music from the stage of the Rogersville City Park at 5 p.m. and then the Fireworks Spectacular will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting) with a soundtrack which can be heard on WRGS 1370 AM or 94.5 FM.
Sponsorships and donations continue to be accepted at this time. Donations can be mailed to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857 or they can be made online at bit.ly/Rog4July. The stage road and tennis court entrances will be blocked early Saturday morning as safety precautions.