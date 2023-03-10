Kingsport police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Ridgefields Road near Riverport Road in Kingsport around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
breaking
Due to the serious nature of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate. Their subsequent investigation determined the following:
A pedestrian, identified as Stephen A. Jackson, 40, of Kingsport, was walking a dog on a leash down a neighborhood sidewalk adjacent to the 300 block of Ridgefields Road.
According to the KPD a red 2002 Subaru Impreza compact 4-door sedan was northbound on Ridgefields Road, negotiating a curve, when for unknown reasons it left the right side of the roadway and struck both Mr. Jackson and the dog on the sidewalk. The Subaru then returned to the roadway and left the scene.
Jackson sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital. The decedent has been sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center of the E.T.S.U. James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for a forensic autopsy. The dog was also seriously injured, and it succumbed to its injuries and died at the scene.
The hit and run vehicle was later located at a Mount Carmel residence and was seized as evidence. The identity of the driver remains part of an active investigation that is currently underway by the KPD. Traffic Unit. Charges are pending. As such, no additional details are available for release at this time.
Anyone who potentially witnessed this crash, the events leading up to it, or the aftermath, or who may have any additional information that might assist with the investigation, who has not yet spoken with law enforcement, is asked to contact the K.P.D. Traffic Unit at 423-224-2750 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
