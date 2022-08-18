Firefighter trainee Morgan Lee Price’s career with the Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department came took an end only four days after it started earlier this month following a series of five false fire reports.
Firefighter trainee Morgan Lee Price’s career with the Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department came took an end only four days after it started earlier this month following a series of five false fire reports.
Price officially joined the SVVFD on Thursday, Aug. 4, and was relieved of his duties on Sunday, July 7.
SVVFD Chief Chris Vaughan told the Review that he and other firefighters became suspicious after receiving five false fire calls after 18-year-old joined the department.
Vaughan said Price was a trainee who was only allowed to ride to fires scenes with a certified firefighter and perform tasks that didn’t involve actual firefighting.
“We just thought it was odd that we started having such a large amount of false calls, and he was present at the fire station on just about every single one of those,” Vaughan said. “It became too suspicious to not look into it more.”
Vaughan said he confronted Price on Sunday, July 7, and Price admitted he’d made false fire calls
“He said he was bored,” Vaughan said. “Luckily we were able to catch this behavior quickly before this escalated to something more serious. He was still putting my firemen at risk. Some of those (false calls) were actually reported as structure fires, so it’s not just my department. There are other departments thinking they’re responding to a house on fire.”
Vaughan added, “It’s just a very reckless thing, and we were able to get it stopped before anything seriously bad happened.”
On Monday, July 8 Price voluntarily went to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office where he allegedly admitted to Detective Kyle Shively that he’d made false fire reports.
“Morgan stated that he called multiple false fires because he was bored at his new station in Stanley Valley,” Shively stated in his report. “Morgan admitted he called in a false fire around 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 near Hickman Hollow. Morgan stated that he and another firefighter showed up to the fake fire that he called in (while) outside of the fire station.”
Shively added “Morgan stated that on Aug. 6 he called in another false fire call at Cave Springs Road because it was next to his grandmother’s house and he had an uncle who was wanted. Morgan went on to say he was hoping a deputy would come so they could arrest his uncle.”
Another false fire call was made for a location near Lafollete’s Greenhouse on Stanley Valley Road. Price reportedly stated he didn’t see flames but called it in anyway knowing there wasn’t a fire.
On Aug. 11 Price was charged with two counts of Class C felony filing a false report. He was arraigned Monday and released on recognizance pending a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.