Joseph Banks of Church Hill reported last week that a promised check had been cashed with a forged signature.
Banks said he had been promised the check for $2,200 from Mixed Bag Productions for renting them his classic Camaro for a television show on HBO. Banks said he never received the check, and eventually the Mixed Bag manager sent him proof the check had been cashed on June 15 with his signature and that of a female co-signer.
Ashley Hunt of Rutledge says she paid Anthony Gilliam of RCR Contracting in Kingsport $27,643.19 for installation of a pool. Gilliam reportedly told her that if the pool wasn’t fully installed by May that she would receive a full refund. Gilliam said the check was made out to Gilliam personally and not to RCR Contracting.
Michael Morrison of Mooresburg said he received a message on his telephone that someone was trying to withdraw $406 from his Green Dot Prepaid card. Morrison said he didn’t approve the withdrawal, but the result was to lock up his account. He said he suspected his brother of the theft.
According to Christina Pruner of Church Hill, she received three debit cards in the mail on June 19 from Sun Trust Bank. She said she had never had an account at that bank. She said the bank advised her that up to nine different accounts had been opened using her name, date of birth, Social Security number, home address and email address. Sun Trust agreed to close all the accounts.
Gregory Flora of Bulls Gap reported June 16 that someone had cut several catalytic converters off vehicles that were on his property. Flora said he is a transport driver and is gone during daytime hours, and didn’t know when the converters had been taken. He valued his loss at $4,000.
Elizabeth Jean Stacy of Sneedville was arrested on drug charges June 22. According to a report by Dep. Benjamin Shanks of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, a report of a suspicious vehicle led him to Clinch Valley Road in Rogersville, where he found Stacy and Nicholas Wade Short, who said they were waiting for someone to pick up Short due to car troubles.
When Shanks asked them to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a needle under Short’s leg. A search of the vehicle revealed .5 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine, three cut straws, eight needles, one scale and five small baggies.
Stacy was charged with possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and altering/forging/falsifying title or plates. Short was charged with criminal impersonation after documentation he showed to Shanks was found to be invalid.
After HCSO Dep. Casey Carter was called to Hurd Road on June 22 about an argument, he asked Christopher Scott Coleman if he could search his car, and allegedly found 4 grams of what appeared to be marijuana along with various other items associated with drug use.
Coleman was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vincent Weston, 44, of Whitesburg was arrested at the scene of an accident on Robertson Creek Road on June 22 for second DUI, driving on a revoked license, failure to exercise due care, violation of the financial responsibility law, unlawful removal of registration and a warrant for theft under $1,000.
Patricia Clark,46, of Rogersville was in a car stopped for speeding and arrested for drugs found in her purse and her side of the car. She was charged with possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and simple possession/casual exchange.