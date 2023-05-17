During its May 11 workshop, the Mount Carmel BMA discussed a 20 cent property tax increase, raising from 1.38 to 1.58, which would increase property tax revenue by an estimated $180,000.
City Manager Emily Wood recommended the property tax increase to offset a projected $168,395 deficit in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
Most of this imbalance stems from the library needing a new roof, the increased costs of running streetlights, and the trash contract increase — all things that the city has no control over. Wood said there were no more cuts that could be made to the budget.
“I’ve spent hours combing through this (budget), and there is no way to cut it anymore,” Wood told the board.
Impact to taxpayers
For a home valued at $100,000 a penny on the property tax rate equals $2.50 on their property tax bill.
“Individually speaking, it’s not a huge impact, but as a whole, you’re looking at $180,000, which is a lot to do things with,” Wood explained.
Wood explained that the major factor in recommending the property tax increase was due to increased prices in costs to the city to keep services running for the town.
Alderman John Gibson noted that the cost of the library roof was estimated to be $10,000, the trash contract was $115,000, and the cost of running streetlights was $60,000, leading to $185,000 being spent for those three items alone.
Wood noted that there was no room for expansion to move more sustainable businesses into town, forcing the city to rely on property taxes for most of its income.
Wood said the city had an obligation to its people to provide services and have things like a library and senior center.
“People expect stuff from us,” Alderman Darby Patrick agreed.
Alderman Gibson added on services to the town, “I don’t know if we’re talking about the senior center or whatever, but each one is a valuable service to the town.”
“I personally feel like I would much rather have my taxes increase and be able to go to the park or drive down Main Street and have nice things and see that my tax dollars are going to bettering the town,” Wood said.
‘I just don’t like raising taxes’
Mayor Pat Stilwell still was not for the tax increase, asking if donations or costs to the city could be cut in other ways.
Mayor Stilwell’s position was that individuals, such as people on Social Security, who live on fixed incomes would be affected greatly by the tax increase.
“I just don’t like raising taxes on our people,” Mayor Stilwell stated.
Alderman Jim Bare warned that with the recent discussion of the city needing a new firetruck, it could seem like Mount Carmel is raising taxes just to buy a new truck.
Mayor Stilwell stated, “I’d like to cut back on some of our programs, every little bit counts,” though she did not state which programs could be cut further back.
To be voted on
Wood explained that though a new firetruck, priced at around $200,000 was in the upcoming year’s budget, the contracts to keep services, such as street lighting and trash collection played the biggest roles in the increased spending.
Alderman Gibson then restated that any more cuts to the budget would be a disservice to the town and lead to higher spending over time.
The BMA will vote on the recommended tax increase at the meeting on May 25 for its first reading. Though other numbers, such as 15 cents or 30 cents were discussed, 20 cents was the amount most of the board agreed on.
“It’s easier, I believe, to go at 20 cents, than do (a lower cost), then two years later, somebody else would have to do it again,” said Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk.