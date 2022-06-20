A 90-year-old man was arrested last week and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy who had come to investigate an alleged domestic assault on his 80-year-old wife.
Clarence Eugene Greear, who resides on Carters Valley Road near Church Hill, was held on the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment set for Monday in Sessions Court.
On June 15 the wife told HCSO Deputy Hunter Newton that Greear has dementia and got mad at her and started hitting her on the head and back with a pair of shoes. She stated that he chased her outside and refused to let her back in to get her car keys.
Eventually the wife got her keys and drove to a family member’s house where she called police.
Newton reported that he observed a cut on her left arm and right hand and cuts and blood between her fingers on both hands.
“She did not want to press charges, but stated she was in fear for her life and afraid she was going to get hurt,” Newton stated.
The wife was treated by Hawkins County EMS while Newton went to speak to Mr. Greear. Initially Greear didn’t open the door. The wife then arrived and let Newton in.
“Upon entering the residence I announced Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office numerous times with no response,” Newton said. “I moved through the house still announcing who I was. I observed Clarence get up from a chair in the living room and come towards me reaching in his left pocket. I observed it was a gun in a black holster.”
Newton added, “I announced again who I was and for him to not touch it. He kept advancing toward me and pulled it out and pointed it at me.”
Newton said he pulled his gun and moved behind a wall, telling Greear to put the gun away. Newton observed Greear point the gun away, and he was able to reach out and grab it.
“I placed the gun on the ground and put Clarence in an arm bar, and was able to detain him without further incident,” Newton said. “Clarence stated to me he did not realize I was law enforcement and would not have pulled a gun on me. He also stated he didn’t hear me announce who I was.”
Greear was treated by Hawkins County EMS and then arrested and charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Aggravated assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.