This is a story of brotherhood, love for each other and even a busted knuckle with a chuckle.
Jeff Hilton and Paul Eidson have known each other for over 50 years. But the past 15 years have created a bond of brotherhood over a love for motorcycles.
Jeff owns Busted Knuckle which is the bike shop. From the bike shop a group of local bikers decided to get together and ride to Sturgis, S.D. for their third ride together. The group of 10 including “The Wizard” as Paul is known for started on the journey.
A BUSTED KNUCKLE AND A CHUCKLE
All went well until the evening when Paul decided to ride out for dinner and hit a deer on his bike. Paul suffered a broken leg, lots of road rash, a concussion and two brain bleeds.
Paul did in fact also have a busted knuckle ironically which now they chuckle about as the least of his injuries He was airlifted about 30 minutes away to the nearest hospital.
Surgery included plates in his leg with screws. There was no way Paul could ride home, even with minimal damage to his bike. In fact, Paul could not ride home by car or truck either because of his leg. Medicare denied him airlift or ambulance due to the costs involved. How on earth would The Wizard return?
Bill Bailey was another biker with them but he drove and pulled a trailer for emergencies. At least they had a way to get the bike home. But what about Paul?
THE WIZARD WOULD NOT BE LEFT BEHIND
Eventually Jeff and Ed Heller, another friend who was there, put a plan in motion. Bill had an RV they could drive back and Paul would be able to keep his leg elevated as ordered. They called the hospital to ask Pauls’ attending physicians.
They said yes.
Together with Bill they traveled back on Sunday night and Monday the group got together to plan the trip. Friends and the community set up a fundraiser for the gas and expenses and $2500 came in! Paul is well known in Rogersville after working for the park for 32 years until retirement.
The mission was on. The Wizard would not be left behind. They left the following Tuesday at 7AM and made the trip in 20 hours with just a 3 hour nap in between. From Friday to Friday they had traveled 8000 miles for Paul. A note on the Busted Knuckle door read Gone To Get Paul and every customer knew exactly what that meant.
Though Paul, according to Jeff, has always gruffly joked about “everything is Jeff’s fault” as soon as he saw Jeff that’s exactly what he said and Jeff grinned knowing his buddy was going to be alright.
Jeff couldn’t be happier hearing his friend joke around. Paul was ready to go home. However, Ed had never been to Sturgis and even though Paul was pretty banged up he insisted they drive around so Ed could see the sights. They even drove by The Full Throttle Saloon.
BENEFIT POKER CHIP RUN
A benefit poker chip run was planned for Saturday September 3rd to help Paul pay his medical expenses. If you weren’t able to participate and would like to help Paul out stop by the Bust Knuckle shop and drop off a donation with Jeff or mail a donation to Busted Knuckle, Paul Eidson Fund, 3415 Rt. 66S Suite 3, Rogersville, TN 37857.