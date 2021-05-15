CLARKSVILLE — Austin Peay State University is pleased to recognize Hannah Paschal of Rogersville as an incoming first-year honors student in the prestigious APSU Honors Program.
APSU Honors students are competitively selected from incoming freshmen who have earned a 3.5 or better high-school GPA. Honors students engage with a community of high-achieving peers who are driven to excel by expanding their intellectual and social pursuits. The honors experience challenges students to meet their potential through interdisciplinary coursework and engagement in co-curricular high-impact activities such as working on research projects with faculty. Honors students go beyond the boundaries of the classroom to create a supportive social and intellectual environment in their campus home, the Honors Commons.
Additional information about the APSU Honors Program is available at www.apsu.edu/honors or by contacting Dr. Tim Winters, Director of Honors at winterst@apsu.edu.