Three young adults and a juvenile accused of breaking into the Whistle Stop Market early Sunday morning and stealing six lottery tickets were later apprehended at the Surgoinsville Riverfront Park.
Police said the stolen lottery tickets were recovered from the suspects’ vehicle.
Around 4:44 a.m. Sunday HCSO Deputy Hunter Lamons responded to a burglary alarm at the Whistle Stop, 4301 Carters Valley Road, near Church Hill where he observed a front window to be broken, and cinder block pieces laying inside and outside the building.
Inside Lamons reportedly located a trail of blood droplets from the broken window to the sales counter where scratch-off lottery tickets had been pulled out from the backside of the stand.
Video surveillance showed three males outside the store, one of whom picked up a cinder block and threw it through a front window. The two other males then entered the store and stole six lottery tickets before leaving through the window.
A dark colored hatch-back vehicle was observed on video fleeing the scene.
HCSO Deputy Billy Begley later located a black Ford hatchback and the four suspects at the Surgoinsville Riverfront Park.
The suspects were identified as Dylan Kyle Gatewood, 24, 306 College Street, Rogersville; Daniel Reno Goins, 19, 279 Long Hollow Road, Rogersville; Anna Nicole Cox, 21, 415 Fugate Street, Rogersville, and a male juvenile.
Lamons reported that all four had a strong odor of alcohol. Lamons noted that the video shows the juvenile break the window, after which Gatewood and Goins enter the Whistle Stop.
The video also shows Gatewood take the lottery tickets, all of which were located in the vehicle, Lamons reported. Gatewood also had cuts down his leg and a Band-Aid.
The three males reportedly stated that Cox drove the get-away vehicle.
Goins was charged with burglary and underage consumption of alcohol. He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Gatewood was charged with burglary, theft under $1,000 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on $5,000 bond.
Cox was charged with accessory to burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on $1,000 bond.
All three adult suspects are scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Sept. 26.