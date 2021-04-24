BRISTOL -- Due to social distancing regulations, the Trace Adkins concert, originally planned for Thursday, June 17, at Paramount Bristol has been rescheduled. The new date is Wednesday, Oct. 6. Doors will open at 7p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.
A Nashville icon for more than two decades, Trace Adkins has made his mark on the country music industry. With 11 million albums sold, time-honored hit singles and always memorable live performances, you’re guaranteed a great show at The Paramount in October. GRAMMY nominations, CMT and ACM awards, nearly 200 million plays on YouTube, even a slew of movie and TV roles have come the Grand Ole Opry member’s way. Working with some of Nashville’s most respected songwriters, Adkins continues to find ways to connect with his fans through music while recording what he describes as autobiographical songs. On this tour he’s doing what he loves best, “I’m gonna bring a band and turn it up real loud! And we’re gonna have a good time!”
Interim Executive Director Jennifer Hayes says, “Thank you for your patience while we rearrange the calendar. Please take care of each other, and we’ll see you on State Street soon!”
For more information on the Paramount Center for the Arts or to purchase tickets, visit www.paramountbristol.org and find The Paramount on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
About Paramount Center for the Arts - Paramount Bristol is a multi-use performing arts center in the heart of downtown Bristol presenting music, dance, comedy, film, theater and family entertainment. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, its lavish interior and iconic marquee are characteristic of Art Deco movie palaces built in the 1930s. The Paramount Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates the theater.