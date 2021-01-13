One of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dreams was to achieve a world free from hunger and he spoke and wrote extensively on the importance of meeting this basic need. At the end of the march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965, Dr. King declared, "Let us march on poverty until no American parent has to skip a meal so that their children may eat." In the midst of this pandemic, the need is even greater and more urgent.
Second Harvest of Northeast TN and Feeding Southwest Virginia are hosting a virtual food drive in honor of Dr. King and his vision of a world without hunger. It kicks off Monday with a Press Conference. The food drive is ongoing and will continue through January 31, 2021.
WHO: Second Harvest Food Bank of NETN and Feeding Southwest VA
WHAT: Press Conference about Second Harvest/Feeding SWVA virtual food drive in honor of Dr. King and his vision of a world without hunger.
WHEN: Monday, January 18, 11:00 AM
WHERE: Recorded press conference presented at https://www.facebook.com/events/232139615186087
It is estimated by Feeding America that an average of 23% of children in the NETN counties and approximately 20% of children in Southwest VA are food insecure.
Your support is greatly appreciated and every contribution is important, no matter the size. Monetary donations are used to procure and distribute millions of pounds of food to tens of thousands of people in the eight county area of Northeast Tennessee. Some of the food bank programs that provide direct service include: The Food for Kids Backpack Program, Summer Food Service Program, The Kids Café Program, The Mobile Food Bank, and the Mobile Food Pantry. Online donations can be made at www.netfoodbank.org or at http://www.feedingswva.org/ for donations to VA Feeding Southwest VA.
About Second Harvest and Feeding Southwest Virginia: Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast TN has led the effort to end hunger in the region since 1986, serving Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties. Second Harvest is a proud member of the Feeding America Network of Food Banks. Feeding Southwest VA was founded in 1981 and proudly commemorates 40 years of fighting hunger and changing lives through community partnerships. As an affiliate member of Feeding America, the Food Bank’s goal is to eliminate hunger in our 26-county 9 city region through distribution $33 million worth of food and grocery related products are channeled annually through a network of more than 350 partner feeding programs and direct distribution programs.