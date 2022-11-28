A large quantity of meth was allegedly seized from a Kingsport woman at an Allandale convenience store after a Hawkins County deputy reported observing her to be “twitching and contorting her face”.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that on Nov. 16 he stopped at the Weigles on Stone Drive in Allandale where he spotted Tina Ann Gillett, 50, 117 Tennessee Street, Kingsport.
Aside from twitching and contorting her face, Winters stated in his report that Gillett’s “body movements and mannerisms were indicative of a someone on a stimulant narcotic.”
“I watched as the suspect got out of her car and walked into Weigles,” Winter stated in his report. “As she walked she continued to vigorously twitch and was vigorously wringing her hands.”
Winter then spoke to Gillett in the store and asked to to come with him outside. Gillett was found to have a revoked driver’s license, as well as a pending arrest warrant in Hawkins County for probation violation.
Gillett allegedly admitted she’d driven to the store and she consented to a search of her vehicle, Winter reported. One neurontin pill was found in her purse, and she was arrested on the warrant, as well as simple possession, the driving on the revoked and public intoxication.
Before placing her in handcuffs Winter asked Gillett if she had anything illegal on her person and she allegedly pulled out a bag containing 24.3 grams of meth from her bra.
Winter reported that Gillett stated the meth wasn’t hers but she’d taken it from her home and drove to Weigles.
She was arraigned last week on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession, driving in possession of meth, driving on a revoked license, and public intoxication. She was released on $25,000 bond and will be back in court on Jan. 11.