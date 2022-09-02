The Tennessee River Basin Network (TRBN) recently honored a local group that has been focussed for the past six years on keeping the Holston River and Cherokee Lake clean.
TRBN is a partnership of states, cities, counties, tribal and federal agencies, academic groups, private industry, and non-governmental organizations.
TRBN formed in 2014 to protect the Tennessee River watershed, one of the most diverse areas for aquatic species in North America.
The Holston, Clinch, and Powell Rivers are among the many rivers that feed into the Tennessee River, which is about 650 miles long and flows through four states.
At its recent annual conference in Knoxville, TRBN selected Care NET to receive its annual Communication/Outreach award, along with a $5,000 cash award provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Care NET is a community-based group that formed in 2016 and has members from Hawkins, Grainger, Greene, and Hancock counties. Members are all volunteers and local citizens working to preserve and protect the environment in their communities.
Care NET is also a Regional Conservation Committee of the Tennessee Sierra Club and meets monthly in Rogersville.
The award recognized Care NET’s many programs aimed at keeping area rivers and lakes clean.
Water quality, in particular the Holston River, has been a major concern of Care NET. The Holston runs the entire length of Hawkins County, eventually becoming Cherokee Lake.
The river has had a major influence on this region — from native American times to the present. Boating, fishing, duck hunting, and other recreational activity take place on and along the Holston.
Care NET activities focused on the Holston River include: semi-annual river and lake cleanups; a traveling museum the exhibit on the Holston River which is available for community use; a 20 page booklet on the river for schools; display of the state traveling exhibit “Tennessee Waters” in Hawkins County public libraries and the Printing Museum; work with county commissioners to pass the Jackson Bill; and kayak trips on the Holston.
Care NET member Bill Kornrich said these activities enable each of us to understand we can make a difference in improving the quality of the Holston River and Cherokee Lake.
In these efforts, Care NET has partnered with numerous groups: Cherokee Lake Users Association, Residents of Jim Town Road (Hawkins County), the Hawkins County Solid Waste Department, Hawkins County Library, Tennessee Printing Museum, the Surgoinsville Area Museum, and Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful.
When not on display at community events, the Holston River exhibit is housed at the Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum.
For more information including meeting times and places visit Care NET’s Facebook page.