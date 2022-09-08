A Blountville man accuse do throwing several grams of heroin out of his vehicle during a traffic stop on Carters Valley Road is facing several charges including drug trafficking.
HCSO Deputy Brayden Hammonds stated in his report that on Aug. 29 around 9:25 p.m. he observed a vehicle traveling west on Carters Valley Road with no lights.
Hammonds reported that upon attempting a traffic stop at Grange Hall Church the vehicle refused to stop. He said the vehicle drove around another vehicle that was stopped in the roadway, and he noticed an arm throwing something out the passenger side window.
The driver, later identified as Edward Nicholas Gorman, 31, of Blountville, eventually stopped at the Dollar General store parking lot on Francisco Lane.
A computer check on Gorman showed him to have a revoked license for DUI convictions in Sullivan County in 2016 and 2012.
Upon searching the vehicle Hammonds reportedly located a scale with residue in the vehicle, as well as $3,036 in cash and 0.8 grams of heroin wrapped in a paper in Gorman’s wallet.
Hammonds then recovered a black container that had been thrown from the vehicle. Inside he allegedly found separately packaged papers of heroin containing 1.4 grams, 2.7 grams, 4.1 grams, and 1.4 grams.
Hammonds reported that Gorman was sweating profusely, was incoherent, and subsequently performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
On Aug. 31 Gorman was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, DUI third offense, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and light law violation. He was ordered held on $100,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing which was set this past Wednesday.
Rogersville motorcycle chase
Noah Michael Moore, 23, 705 W. Broadway Street, Rogersville, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with felony evading arrest, evading on foot, driving without a license, speeding and no insurance.
RPD Officer Casey Carter stated in his report that he observed Moore on a motorcycle doing 52 mph in a 30 mph zone on Rt. 66S. When Carter attempted a traffic stop Moore fled, leading police on a pursuit through Rogersville residential streets at 70 mph.
Moore failed to negotiate a curve on on S. Rogers Street and wrecked, and then attempted to flee on foot. Carter reported that Moore was tasered before being taken into custody.
HCSO drug sting
Brenda Nicole “Nikki” McLain, 44, 484 S. Central Avenue, Church Hill, was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Aug. 31 on one count of possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver stemming from a HCSO sting operation that occurred on July 7.
HCSO Lt. Nathan Simpson stated in his report that on July 7 around 7:30 p.m. he and Detective Reba Lee conducted a controlled deliver of 8 Alprazolam pills to McLain at the Surgoinsville Market.
Simpson reported that McLain handed over the cash to the officer and was then told she was being detained.
Elderly landlord cinder block attack
Johnny Burl Dotson, 81, 803 County Line Road, Mooresburg, was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged withe aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
Deputy Bryan Sanders stated he’d been called to that address multiple times the same evening for a landlord/tenant dispute. Dotson stated the alleged victim was being evicted from the property, and both had been told to stay off of each other’s section of property earlier in the night.
The victim stated that Dotson came to her car screaming at her and carrying a cinder block which he threw, striking her arm, leg and car. Sanders observed a cut to her arm and scratch on her leg. Dotson said he’d taken the cinder block to mark their boundary line, and he couldn’t help it if her arm got in the way of him marking the boundary.
Arson sealed indictment
William Starnes Davidson III, 29, 993 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville, was arraigned on one count of arson in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Aug. 31 stemming from an Aug. 15 sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment.
The indictment alleges that on Dec. 26, 2021 Davidson knowingly damaged a structure owned by William S. Davidson Jr. by means of fire. Arson is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.
Davidson III was released on $10,000 bond. A Feb. 16, 2023 trial date was set and Davidson III was ordered to appear in Criminal Court again on Oct. 21.